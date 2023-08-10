HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) (the "Company") today announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the three-months ended June 30, 2023, Geospace reported revenue of $32.7 million, a 58% increase compared to revenue of $20.7 million for the comparable year-ago quarter. Net income for the three-months ended June 30, 2023 was $3.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.6 million, or ($0.51) per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

For the nine-months ended June 30, 2023, Geospace reported revenue of $95.2 million, a 50% increase compared to revenue of $63.4 million for the comparable year-ago period. Net income for the nine-months ended June 30, 2023 was $7.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $14.8 million, or ($1.14) per diluted share, for the nine-months ended June 30, 2022.

Management's Comments

Rick Wheeler, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Geospace Technologies said, "We're very excited to see our third quarter performance further extend profitability for fiscal year 2023 by $0.24 per share. Moreover, total revenue for the quarter of $32.7 million represents the highest quarterly figure recorded in nine years. These results offer evidence of the intended positive impact our longstanding diversification efforts and recent cost control measures were designed to achieve.

A combination of increased demand for our Oil and Gas segment products and continued growth in our Adjacent Markets segment fueled both third quarter and nine-month results. In the Oil and Gas segment, our rental fleet of OBX ocean bottom nodes is near full utilization, reliably collecting high-resolution seismic data for clients around the globe. This growing demand and our innovation in this product domain were the impetus leading to our recently announced $20 million contract with a major contractor for the rental of our new shallow water Mariner® nodal system. Under current market conditions, we believe demand for our Oil and Gas segment products will remain strong into fiscal year 2024.

Our Adjacent Market segment had a notably great quarter, setting yet another record with the highest quarterly revenue figure ever reported. In just the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, revenue is just short of last year's full total and beats all other prior fiscal year totals. Compared to last year, both the three-month and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2023, grew by almost 36%. The increase is driven largely by water meter cables and industrial sensor products. Also during the quarter, our Aquana subsidiary announced the release of its Actuator Valve Serial (AVS), a remote shut-off valve designed to reduce the cost of operations and enhance the safety of employees for water utilities. As domestic municipalities continue to update their smart water meter systems, we believe the long-term increase in demand for these Adjacent Markets products will persist.

Our Emerging Markets segment contributed a small portion of revenue during the three- and nine-month periods, primarily related to previously announced government and defense industry contracts. Further efforts remain ongoing to secure additional contracts in perimeter security and energy transition applications such as carbon storage, geothermal and mining. There may be more clarity on some of these endeavors in the near future.

As was noted, from a financial perspective, Geospace delivered its most successful quarter in many years, with quarterly revenue outpacing that of the past nine years. We not only achieved positive net income for the second consecutive quarter, but in addition, we strengthened our balance sheet, garnering approximately $27 million in cash and cash equivalents with approximately $42 million in total liquidity. Also, we recently completed a credit agreement with Woodforest National Bank that will provide borrowings to significantly boost our liquidity. However, we don't anticipate a need for borrowing in the foreseeable future. We look forward to a continuation of favorable performance throughout fiscal year 2023 and into 2024, even though there may be lulls in some elements of our commerce."

Oil and Gas Markets Segment

Revenue from the Oil and Gas Markets segment totaled $17.7 million for the three-month ended June 30, 2023. Revenue from the same period of the prior fiscal year was $9.5 million, an increase of 85.7%. Revenue for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2023, is $56.2 million, an increase of 63.9% over the equivalent prior year period. The increase in revenue for both periods was due to higher rental revenue from increased utilization of our marine OBX rental fleet and higher demand for our seismic sensors. In addition to ocean bottom node revenue, we recorded profitable revenue for our traditional seismic exploration products for the first time in nearly seven years due to the sale of marine streamer products.

Adjacent Markets Segment

Revenue from our Adjacent Markets products for the three months ended June 30, 2023, is $14.9 million an increase of $3.9 million, representing an increase of 35.9% from the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. The revenue for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2023, was $38.4 million, an increase of 35.6%, from the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in revenue is attributable in part to a recent decision to increase manufacturing capacity to meet demand for our water meter cable and connector products. Revenue remains stable in our imaging product line where efforts are underway to introduce new products to market at strategically affordable price points for the multi-billion-dollar screen print industry.

Emerging Markets

For the three-and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2023, the Company's Emerging Markets segment generated revenue of $0.1 million and $0.4 million respectively. For the similar periods from fiscal year 2022, the Emerging Markets segment produced revenue of $0.1 million and $0.6 million, respectively. Revenue from this segment consists of on-going service and maintenance related to our completed U.S. Customs and Border Protection contract as well as other government contracts.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

For the nine-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company generated $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents from operating activities. The Company generated $8.3 million of cash from investing activities that included $11.1 million in proceeds from the sale of rental equipment and $4.4 million in proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. These increases in cash are offset by $6.2 million invested in rental equipment and $1.9 million invested in property, plant and equipment. The majority of additions to the Company's rental equipment come as a result of the recently announced Mariner® rental agreement. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $27.3 million in cash and cash equivalents with no borrowings outstanding. Additionally, the Company recently completed a credit agreement with Woodforest National Bank that will provide borrowings of up to $15 million. Effective July 26, 2023, the total liquidity was approximately $42 million. The Company additionally owns unencumbered property and real estate in both domestic and international locations.

Conference Call Information

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies is a global technology and instrumentation manufacturer specializing in vibration sensing and highly ruggedized products which serve energy, industrial, government and commercial customers worldwide. The Company's products blend engineering expertise with advanced analytic software to optimize energy exploration, enhance national and homeland security, empower water utility and property managers, and streamline electronic printing solutions. With more than four decades of excellence, the Company's more than 600 employees across the world are dedicated to engineering and technical quality. Geospace is traded on the U.S. NASDAQ stock exchange as GEOS. For more information, visit www.geospace.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "expect", "plan", "budget", "forecast", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "evaluating" or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully because they discuss future expectations, contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial position or state other forward-looking information. Examples of forward- looking statements include, statements regarding our expected operating results and expected demand for our products in various segments. These forward-looking statements reflect our current judgment about future events and trends based on currently available information. However, there will likely be events in the future that we are not able to predict or control. The factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other cautionary language in such Annual Report, any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10- Q, or in our other periodic reports, provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations we describe in our forward-looking statements. Such examples include, but are not limited to, the failure of the Quantum or OptoSeis® or Aquana technology transactions to yield positive operating results, decreases in commodity price levels, the continued adverse impact of COVID-19, which could reduce demand for our products, the failure of our products to achieve market acceptance (despite substantial investment by us), our sensitivity to short term backlog, delayed or cancelled customer orders, product obsolescence resulting from poor industry conditions or new technologies, bad debt write-offs associated with customer accounts, inability to collect on promissory notes, lack of further orders for our OBX systems, failure of our Quantum products to be adopted by the border and security perimeter market or a decrease in such market due to governmental changes, and infringement or failure to protect intellectual property. The occurrence of the events described in these risk factors and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or in our other periodic reports could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial position, and actual events and results of operations may vary materially from our current expectations. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Revenue: Products $ 19,727 $ 13,463 $ 56,976 $ 48,060 Rental 12,988 7,228 38,218 15,322 Total revenue 32,715 20,691 95,194 63,382 Cost of revenue: Products 14,522 12,460 43,083 37,310 Rental 4,214 4,580 14,649 13,909 Total cost of revenue 18,736 17,040 57,732 51,219 Gross profit 13,979 3,651 37,462 12,163 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,655 6,373 19,477 18,108 Research and development 4,356 4,108 12,097 14,050 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration - (384 ) - (5,042 ) Bad debt expense (recovery) (178 ) 88 (41 ) 116 Total operating expenses 10,833 10,185 31,533 27,232 Gain on disposal of property - - 1,315 - Income (loss) from operations 3,146 (6,534 ) 7,244 (15,069 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (22 ) (26 ) (100 ) (26 ) Interest income 88 402 371 722 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net 301 (341 ) 593 (230 ) Other, net (66 ) (7 ) (72 ) (43 ) Total other income, net 301 28 792 423 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,447 (6,506 ) 8,036 (14,646 ) Income tax expense 219 68 268 170 Net income (loss) $ 3,228 $ (6,574 ) $ 7,768 $ (14,816 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.59 $ (1.14 ) Diluted $ 0.24 $ (0.51 ) $ 0.59 $ (1.14 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 13,171,654 13,013,616 13,131,795 12,977,146 Diluted 13,320,881 13,013,616 13,157,919 12,977,146

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands except share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,264 $ 16,109 Short-term investments - 894 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 26,309 20,886 Inventories, net 19,603 19,995 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,200 2,077 Total current assets 76,376 59,961 Non-current inventories, net 22,311 12,526 Rental equipment, net 18,381 28,199 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,919 26,598 Operating right-of-use assets 776 957 Goodwill 736 736 Other intangible assets, net 4,951 5,573 Other non-current assets 233 506 Total assets $ 145,683 $ 135,056 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable trade $ 6,884 $ 5,595 Contingent consideration - 175 Operating lease liabilities 253 241 Other current liabilities 8,990 6,616 Total current liabilities 16,127 12,627 Non-current operating lease liabilities 583 769 Deferred tax liabilities, net 16 13 Total liabilities 16,726 13,409 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, $.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 14,028,481 and 13,863,233 shares issued, respectively; and 13,186,489 and 13,021,241 shares outstanding, respectively 140 139 Additional paid-in capital 95,741 94,667 Retained earnings 57,422 49,654 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,846 ) (15,313 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 841,992 shares (7,500 ) (7,500 ) Total stockholders' equity 128,957 121,647 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 145,683 $ 135,056

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 7,768 $ (14,816 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 1 (12 ) Rental equipment depreciation 9,204 10,500 Property, plant and equipment depreciation 2,785 3,112 Amortization of intangible assets 622 1,365 Amortization of premiums (accretion of discounts) on short-term investments (50 ) 89 Stock-based compensation expense 1,074 1,342 Bad debt expense (recovery) (41 ) 116 Inventory obsolescence expense 2,131 2,310 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration - (5,042 ) Gross profit from sale of used rental equipment (4,318 ) (10,801 ) Gain on disposal of property (1,315 ) - Gain on disposal of equipment (432 ) (9 ) Realized loss on short-term investments - 22 Realized foreign currency translation loss from dissolution of foreign subsidiary 38 - Effects of changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and notes receivable (10,561 ) 1,455 Unbilled receivables - 1,051 Inventories (7,175 ) (1,705 ) Other assets 453 (250 ) Accounts payable trade 1,290 (2,223 ) Other liabilities 1,654 215 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,128 (13,281 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,862 ) (913 ) Proceeds from the sale of equipment 724 9 Proceeds from the sale of property 3,682 - Investment in rental equipment (6,213 ) (4,121 ) Proceeds from the sale of used rental equipment 11,095 5,929 Purchases of short-term investments - (450 ) Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments 900 8,224 Net cash provided by investing activities 8,326 8,678 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on contingent consideration (175 ) (807 ) Debt issuance costs - (211 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (695 ) Net cash used in financing activities (175 ) (1,713 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (97 ) (282 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,155 (6,598 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year 16,109 14,066 Cash and cash equivalents, end of fiscal period $ 27,264 $ 7,468 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes $ 111 $ 168 Issuance of note receivable related to sale of used rental equipment - 11,745 Inventory transferred to rental equipment 117 1,194 Inventory transferred to property, plant and equipment - 172

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF SEGMENT REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Oil and Gas Markets Traditional seismic exploration product revenue $ 3,363 $ 1,592 $ 9,509 $ 3,428 Wireless seismic exploration product revenue 13,786 7,233 45,920 29,467 Reservoir product revenue 523 692 810 1,422 17,672 9,517 56,239 34,317 Adjacent Markets segment revenue: Industrial product revenue 11,678 7,465 29,250 18,471 Imaging product revenue 3,184 3,473 9,142 9,841 14,862 10,938 38,392 28,312 Emerging Markets segment revenue: Border and perimeter security product revenue 109 135 393 571 Corporate 72 101 170 182 Total revenue $ 32,715 $ 20,691 $ 95,194 $ 63,382

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating income (loss): Oil and Gas Markets segment $ 3,238 $ (3,695 ) $ 9,820 $ (6,209 ) Adjacent Markets segment 4,346 1,841 9,148 4,341 Emerging Markets segment (1,047 ) (1,405 ) (3,267 ) (3,609 ) Corporate (3,391 ) (3,275 ) (8,457 ) (9,592 ) Total operating income (loss) $ 3,146 $ (6,534 ) $ 7,244 $ (15,069 )

