Coinrule, the leading automated trading platform, is proud to announce the launch of its new groundbreaking Marketplace driven by Generative Models like GPT, a game-changing addition to their already robust platform. Now, with this new feature, Coinrule continues to redefine the possibilities of automated trading, giving users unparalleled access to a wide range of pre-built trading strategies and the ability to customise and automate their trades.

Coinrule's Marketplace opens up a world of possibilities for traders of all experience levels. Whether you're a seasoned trader looking to optimise your strategies or a beginner seeking to explore automated trading for the first time, the Marketplace has something for everyone. It eliminates the need for extensive coding or technical expertise, democratising access to sophisticated investment strategies and empowering users to trade like professionals.

Key Features of Coinrule's Marketplace include

1. A Vast Selection of Pre-Built Strategies: The Marketplace offers a comprehensive library of tried and tested strategies created by expert traders. Users can browse through a range of strategies designed for different markets, timeframes, and risk profiles, ensuring there is something to suit every investment style

2. Customisation: Traders can easily customise and tweak the pre-built strategies. With just a few clicks, users can adjust parameters such as the trade size, indicators and fine-tune signals to optimise performance and match their individual risk tolerance

3. Community-Driven: The Marketplace fosters a vibrant and collaborative community of traders who can share, discuss, and discover strategies. Investors can benefit from the collective intelligence of the community, learning from experienced traders and gaining insights into successful AI strategies

4. Seamless Integration: Coinrule's Marketplace seamlessly integrates with major stock platforms and crypto exchanges, adding super powers to the underlining investment platform without having direct access to wallet; a smart layer on top of your digital wallet. This eliminates the need to juggle multiple accounts and ensure extra safety

"We are thrilled to introduce the Coinrule Marketplace, which represents a significant step forward in our mission to make generative finance accessible to everyone," said Gabriele Musella, CEO of Coinrule. "Our goal is to empower traders with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the ever-evolving market. Now with the Marketplace, we're putting the power of AI automation in the hands of all traders, regardless of their experience level or technical expertise."

The Coinrule Marketplace is now live and available to all Coinrule users. To learn more or to get started, visit www.coinrule.com today.

About Coinrule:

Coinrule is a global leading automated trading platform that enables stock and crypto traders of all levels to automate their investments without needing to write code or have extensive technical knowledge.

