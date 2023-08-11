Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2023) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Corporation") today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Overview of Q2 2023

Operating revenue of $19.8 million increased by $2.7 million or 16.0% compared to 2022;

Total operating earnings of $2.3 million increased by $0.3 million or 15.5%;

Food and beverage revenue was up 45.7% resulting from increased tournament, league and programs traffic; and

The Company's roof remediation program restarted for this year as scheduled, and capital projects to replace HVAC and refrigeration equipment were largely completed during the quarter. These projects are anticipated to make positive impacts on the reduction of energy cost and carbon emissions.

Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Results

For the 3 months ended

June 30 For the 6 months ended

June 30 (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Ice rink & recreational facilities revenue $ 19,811 $ 17,073 $ 44,288 $ 36,021 Operating expense (15,505 ) (13,362 ) (30,523 ) (25,847 )

4,306 3,711 13,765 10,174 G&A expense (2,055 ) (1,762 ) (4,086 ) (3,371 ) Operating earnings1 $ 2,251 $ 1,949 $ 9,679 $ 6,803 Operating earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.73 $ 0.51 Depreciation (1,912 ) (1,978 ) (3,842 ) (3,953 ) Interest (469 ) (647 ) (918 ) (1,174 ) Mark-to-market gain on held for trading financial liabilities 1,107 192 527 507 Gain (loss) on foreign exchange (1 ) 4 (1 ) 1 Gain on sale of assets - 106 10 106 Income tax recovery (expense) (174 ) 131 (1,208 ) (416 ) Net earnings (loss) $ 802 ($243 ) $ 4,247 $ 1,874 Net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.06 ($0.02 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.14 Key Balance Sheet Figures (in thousands): June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash $ 13,473 $ 18,532 Property plant and equipment 94,161 95,523 Investment 350 350 Other assets 8,345 7,308 Total assets $ 116,329 $ 121,713 Liabilities and Equity Debt $ 41,891 $ 39,812 Lease liabilities 5,255 10,331 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10,373 9,693 Deferred revenue 8,090 14,081 Other liabilities 1,414 1,145 Total liabilities 67,023 75,062 Share capital and contributed surplus

63,652 63,652 Foreign currency translation reserve 2,870 3,662 Deficit (17,216 ) (20,663 ) Total shareholders' equity 49,306 46,651 Total liabilities and equity $ 116,329 $ 121,713

Second Quarter Results

(three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with three months ended June 30, 2022)

Total operating revenue of $19.8 million increased by $2.7 million or 16.0% compared to 2022 as surface rentals, leagues, tournaments, programs, and restaurants all experienced higher business volumes;

Total operating expenses of $15.5 million increased by $2.1 million or 16.0% mainly due to increased customer volumes;

Total G&A expenses of $2.1 million increased by $0.3 million or 16.6% mainly due to increased costs to enable the Company to execute significant components of its strategic plan;

After G&A, operating earnings was $2.3 million compared to $1.9 million in 2022; and

After recording depreciation expense of $1.9 million, finance costs of $0.6 million, and income tax expense of $0.2 million, net earnings were $0.8 million or $0.06 per share compared to a loss of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share in the prior year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Results

(six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with six months ended June 30, 2022)

Total operating revenue of $44.3 million increased by $8.3 million or 23.0%;

Total operating expenses of $30.5 million increased by $4.7 million or 18.1% as a result of increased volumes;

Operating margin before G&A was 31.1% compared to 28.2% in 2022;

G&A expenses of $4.1 million increased by $0.7 million or 21.2%;

Operating earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes was $9.7 million compared to $6.8 million in 2022; and

After recording depreciation expense of $3.8 million, finance costs of $0.4 million, and income tax expense of $1.2 million, net earnings were $4.2 million or $0.32 per share compared to $1.9 million or $0.14 per share in the prior year.

"During the first half of 2023, our teams' strong execution in all areas resulted in year-over-year increases in participant registrations in virtually all of our internal programs and revenue from surface rentals have exceeded our targets as well," said Canlan's President & CEO, Joey St-Aubin. "This has also led to significantly higher traffic into our sports bars and concessions. I want to thank the Canlan team for the hard work and the positive results achieved so far in the midst of a challenging economic environment. We look forward to servicing a greater number of customers and players in the second half of the year."

Canlan's CFO, Ivan Wu, also added that a number of major capital and maintenance projects that are focused on improving building efficiencies and customer experience have been completed and many more are in progress, including the Company's roof remediation program. Furthermore, the ability to fix borrowing rates on all bank debt facilities in early 2023 has resulted in decreased cash required for debt service.

Dividend Policy

Canlan's Board of Directors has approved the continuation of the Corporation's quarterly dividend policy. As such, the Board declares eligible dividends totaling $0.03 per common share that will next be paid on October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 30, 2023. Canlan's Board of Directors reviews the Corporation's dividend policy on a quarterly basis. Canlan's dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits, which reduce income tax otherwise payable.

Filings

Canlan's financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be available via SEDAR on or before August 14, 2023 and through the Company's website, www.canlansports.com.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (operating as Canlan Sports) is the North American leader in the ownership, operations and programming of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We currently own, lease and/or manage 17 facilities in Canada and the United States with 49 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 20 sport, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.canlansports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this News Release may constitute 'forward-looking' statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this News Release, such statements may use such words as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'plan' and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this News Release. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements are the effects of, as well as changes in: international, national and local business and economic conditions; political or economic instability in the Corporation's markets; purchase or sale transactions; naturally caused incidences; competition; legislation and governmental regulation; and accounting policies and practices. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For more information:

Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

Ivan Wu

CFO

604 736 9152

1Operating earnings (loss) is defined as earnings (loss) after general and administrative expenses and before interest, depreciation, foreign currency exchange, gain (loss) on assets sold and income tax. However, operating earnings is not a term that has specific meaning in accordance with IFRS, and may be calculated differently by other companies. Canlan reconciles operating earnings to its net earnings.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176833