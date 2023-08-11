Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2023) - CBD of Denver (OTC Pink: CBDD) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire LUXORA Holding AG, a leader in the CBD Wholesale market, seamlessly importing and distributing premier North American CBD Flower throughout Europe.

CBDD has created a new subsidiary, LUXOA LLC, to combine its existing wholesale CBD flower business with that of LUXORA Holding AG. CBDD's wholesale CBD flower business is continuing to bring top line revenue with increased margins to the Company. The cannabis legalization is now on the forefront in Europe and LUXORA is being positioned to take early advantage of the coming changes.

Unlocking New Horizons in Cannabis with LUXORA

LUXORA Holding AG is positioned to revolutionize the dynamics of cannabis operations across the continent.

It's product portfolio includes distribution and resale rights for distinguished brands such as:

Weedo: Established in 2018, Weedo has emerged as a premium specialty retailer for legal, high-quality hemp and CBD products, epitomizing the evolving cannabis lifestyle through a range of successful pillars, including an expansive e-commerce platform, an influential cannabis online magazine, strategic partnerships, engaging YouTube content, and stylish retail stores. Weedo Website

Hempcrew: Pioneering innovative combinations with premium ingredients and essential oils, Hempcrew excels in crafting exceptional formulas that capture a diverse array of flavors. The brand's commitment to quality encompasses every stage of production, from organic hemp cultivation to meticulous bottling, resulting in top-tier offerings. Hempcrew Website

Happybuds: Setting a new standard in the German market, HappyBuds flowers stand out not only in aroma but also in structure and appearance. Grown under stringent quality controls in Switzerland, these flowers undergo a rigorous selection process before being meticulously dried and fermented to perfection. Happybuds Website

Mydarling: myDarling extends the spectrum of CBD's benefits to animals, catering to the well-being of pets through high-quality CBD products, including oils and treats. My Darling Products

Collectively, these brands have demonstrated impressive revenue generation, reflecting LUXORA's dedication to delivering superior products that resonate with consumers.

Seizing Germany's Cannabis Potential

LUXORA is strategically positioning its German division to leverage the forthcoming approval of legislation creating the framework for Germany's journey towards cannabis legalization. With an estimated 8 million potential consumers among the country's 80 million citizens, the proposed bill outlines a pivotal provision allowing Cannabis Clubs to serve up to 500 members, each authorized to purchase 50 grams per month, amounting to a remarkable potential monthly production of 25 kilograms per club.

Luxora's objective is to capture 2% of the potential 13,000 Cannabis Clubs (8,000,000 consumers divided by 500 members per club) in Germany, offering Plug & Play solutions that allows clubs to produce for a maximum cost of €3 per gram.

A Proven Legacy of Expertise

Backed by a collective experience of nearly 100 years, LUXORA's dedicated team comprises seasoned experts who have overseen successful management of production and distribution, and operated social clubs in Ibiza and Barcelona.

"Our company has accomplished remarkable milestones even before our merger with the existing CBD business of CBD of Denver. Our commitment is unwavering, directed towards delivering substantial value to the company, its shareholders, and the cannabis industry as a whole. While the journey of cannabis legalization has a historical precedence in the USA and Canada, Europe is now stepping onto a similar path. We are positioned to capitalize on this shift, armed with concepts that emphasize both, quality and quantity for Cannabis Club owners," asserts CEO Jan Schwager. He underlines the team's resolute dedication to sharing these achievements through our official Social Media channels.

Innovating Cannabis Cultivation

At the heart of LUXORA's pioneering strategy lies the Plug&Play Grow solution, an innovative concept poised to redefine cannabis cultivation for Cannabis Club owners. This streamlined solution guarantees a monthly production of 25 kilograms per club, ensuring a consistent supply of premium genetics meticulously chosen by industry experts.

A Future Defined

The acquisition of LUXORA Holding AG by CBDD marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the European cannabis market, poised to drive unprecedented growth, introduce premium products, and contribute to the establishment of a thriving, regulated cannabis industry in Europe.

About LUXORA LLC

LUXORA LLC is a trailblazing entity in the European cannabis industry, with offices spanning the USA and Europe. Our core expertise revolves around unlocking the potential of the legalized cannabis market, offering Plug&Play solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of this rapidly expanding sector. With a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges brought forth by legalization, our experienced team is dedicated to pioneering the future of the legal cannabis market in Europe. Our offerings range from consulting and market research to product development and distribution solutions, aimed at simplifying the path to legalization for our esteemed clients.

For inquiries, please contact: Investor Relations Email: investors@luxora-holding.com

For more information, please visit: Website: www.luxora-holding.com

