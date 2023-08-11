Vislink Technologies, Inc.: Vislink Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Financial Results

First Half Net Loss Narrows by 10% Year-Over-Year

Core MilGov Segment Achieves 91% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $1.2 Million in Q2

Mt. Olive, NJ, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. ("Vislink" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, today reported results for the second quarter and first six months ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights

Installed AeroLink systems with public safety agencies in the Mid-Atlantic region, providing advanced Airborne Video Downlink System ("AVDS") technology for improved air-to-ground and top-quality live video in law enforcement applications.

providing advanced Airborne Video Downlink System ("AVDS") technology for improved air-to-ground and top-quality live video in law enforcement applications. Delivered seven AeroLink transmitters to law enforcement customers in Q2, bringing total deliveries of the latest AVDS component to 12. This component equips law enforcement agencies with high-quality live video, extended coverage, and enhanced operational efficiency, crucial for effective decision-making in critical situations.

bringing total deliveries of the latest AVDS component to 12. This component equips law enforcement agencies with high-quality live video, extended coverage, and enhanced operational efficiency, crucial for effective decision-making in critical situations. Provided five Cliq OFDM Mini Camera Transmitters for demo purposes , which received strong positive responses from Live Broadcast customers and demonstrated the product's resonance in a market that prioritizes compact design without compromising reliable video transmission.

, which received strong positive responses from Live Broadcast customers and demonstrated the product's resonance in a market that prioritizes compact design without compromising reliable video transmission. Unveiled Aero5 5G Downlink Transmitter , enhancing airborne video downlink applications with the most technologically advanced 5G/LTE bonded cellular solution and empowering public safety agencies and live production broadcast crews to transform air-to-ground video transmission operations.

, enhancing airborne video downlink applications with the most technologically advanced 5G/LTE bonded cellular solution and empowering public safety agencies and live production broadcast crews to transform air-to-ground video transmission operations. Expanded LinkMatrix capability to Amazon Web Services (AWS) , delivering essential insights for enhancing remote production workflows. The integration facilitates improved responsiveness and seamless collaboration, essential for live broadcasts and efficient field operations with the public safety market.

delivering essential insights for enhancing remote production workflows. The integration facilitates improved responsiveness and seamless collaboration, essential for live broadcasts and efficient field operations with the public safety market. Appointed seasoned public safety sales executive Steven Teese as VP of Sales for the Americas , leveraging his extensive leadership background from Watchguard Video, Motorola Solutions, and Honeywell to strengthen Vislink's market presence and drive growth in key segments.

Management Commentary

"Building on our strategic shift towards the fast-growing public safety market, we achieved significant operational progress with a notable 91% year-over-year increase in our MilGov segment, totaling $1.2 million in Q2," said Vislink CEO Mickey Miller. "Navigating the inherent uncertainties and unique industry dynamics, such as elongated sales cycles associated with this new market, our resolve to capitalize on this growth area remains firm. Our strategic approach, backed by our revitalized leadership team, aims to convert our robust sales pipeline, replete with multiple potential opportunities ranging from $500,000 to over $1 million.

"Vislink's commitment to technological innovation is reflected in our successful production ramp of AeroLink and the positive market response to Cliq. Concurrently, we are intensifying our efforts to enhance operational efficiencies, which, when completed, will produce more than $1 million in cost savings annually. We have also implemented a 5% price increase on all new orders. These focused measures, coupled with our drive to secure more predictable, recurring revenue from software and services, underscore our confidence in our ability to drive sustainable growth in the future."

First Six Month 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $12.2 million compared to $13.6 million in the prior year period.

Gross margin increased to 54%, up from 52% in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(4.8) million, or $(2.02) per share, an improvement compared to $(5.3) million, or $(2.30) per share, in the prior year period.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was $(4.9) million, compared to $(4.5) million in the prior year period.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $5.0 million compared to $6.8 million in the prior year period.

Gross margin of 53% remained consistent with the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(3.0) million, or $(1.27) per share, as compared to $(2.5) million, or $(1.10) per share, in the prior year period.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was $(3.1) million, compared to $(2.1) million in the prior year period.

Maintained a strong balance sheet with $11.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, while strategically allocating $10.8 million to federal bonds intended to be held to maturity.



Non-GAAP Financial Measure: EBITDA

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we are presenting EBITDA in this earnings release and the related earnings conference call. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We define EBITDA as our net income (loss), excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization expense and interest income and tax). We have presented EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our operating performance, establish budgets, and develop operational goals for managing our business. In particular, we believe that excluding the impact of these expenses in calculating EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core operating performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP EBITDA to GAAP to GAAP net loss appears in the financial tables accompanying this press release as set forth below.

-Financial Tables to Follow-

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

2023 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,973 $ 25,627 Accounts receivable, net 5,747 6,007 Inventories, net 13,177 12,021 Investments held to maturity 10,837 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,376 1,232 Total current assets 43,110 44,887 Right of use assets, operating leases 940 1,075 Property and equipment, net 1,744 1,434 Intangible assets, net 3,910 4,400 Total assets $ 49,704 $ 51,796 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,333 $ 2,626 Accrued expenses 1,436 1,568 Notes payable 394 84 Operating lease obligations, current 406 455 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 1,921 1,540 Total current liabilities 7,490 6,273 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 934 1,107 Deferred tax liabilities 655 764 Total liabilities 9,079 8,144 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 12) Series A Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value per share: -0- shares authorized on June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively; -0- and 47,419 shares issued and outstanding on June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value per share: 10,000,000 shares authorized on June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized on June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively: Common stock, 2,377,362 and 2,370,966 were issued, and 2,377,229 and 2,370,833 were outstanding on June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. - - Additional paid-in capital 346,822 345,365 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,037 ) (1,337 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 133 shares as of June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively (277 ) (277 ) Accumulated deficit (304,883 ) (300,099 ) Total stockholders' equity 40,625 43,652 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 49,704 $ 51,796





VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT NET LOSS PER SHARE DATA)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue, net $ 5,043 $ 6,766 $ 12,231 $ 13,626 Cost of revenue and operating expenses Cost of components and personnel 2,361 3,186 5,675 6,609 Inventory valuation adjustments 175 101 304 197 General and administrative expenses 4,679 4,439 9,707 9,349 Research and development expenses 908 1,151 1,675 2,269 Amortization and depreciation 304 465 602 922 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses 8,427 9,342 17,963 19,346 Loss from operations (3,384 ) (2,576 ) (5,732 ) (5,720 ) Other income (expense) Unrealized loss on investments held to maturity (35 ) - (63 ) - Gain on settlement of debt - 9 - 9 Other income (11 ) (10 ) 330 316 Dividend income 128 - 219 - Interest income, net 220 (5 ) 353 (5 ) Total other income (expense) 302 (6 ) 839 320 Net loss before income taxes (3,082 ) (2,582 ) (4,893 ) (5,400 ) Income taxes Deferred tax benefits 54 56 109 107 Net loss (3,028 ) (2,526 ) (4,784 ) (5,293 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (1.27 ) $ (1.10 ) $ (2.02 ) $ (2.30 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 2,377 2,305 2,374 2,298 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (3,028 ) $ (2,526 ) $ (4,784 ) $ (5,293 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on currency translation adjustment 145 (1,407 ) 300 (1,139 ) Comprehensive loss $ (2,883 ) $ (3,933 ) $ (4,484 ) $ (6,432 )





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP to NON-GAAP RESULTS

QUARTER ENDING June 30, 2023

(IN THOUSANDS)