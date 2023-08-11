Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023
WKN: A2N7A3 | ISIN: CA00179A1021 | Ticker-Symbol: 76A
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2023 | 13:36
AM Resources Corp.: AM Resources announces Reinstatement of Trading on August 14th, 2023

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Resources Corporation ("AM" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A) is pleased to announce the reinstatement of its common shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective August 14th, 2023. The cease trade order imposed by the Autorité des marchés financiers against the Corporation (announced on May 8th, 2023) was fully revoked on August 8th, 2023 following the filing of the Financial Documents (as defined below).

Financial Documents

The following documents have been filed by the Corporation on August 4th, 2023 and are available for review under AM's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca:

  • audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended December 31st, 2022, corresponding management's discussion and analysis, CEO and CFO certifications;
  • interim financial statements for the period ended March 31st, 2023, corresponding management's discussion and analysis, CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Financial Documents").

About AM Resources
AM Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMR) is a mining exploration company with interests in coal and natural bitumen projects in Colombia. AM is betting on Colombia's excellent mineral potential and favourable climate to pursue its Colombian venture.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

David Grondin
AM Resources Corporation
President and Chief Executive Officer
1-514-360-0576


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
