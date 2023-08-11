Volatus Aerospace Corp. Announces Distributorship Agreement with US Drone Manufacturer Inspired Flight

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:VOL)(OTCQB:VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company") announces that on July 25th, 2023 the Company has signed a reseller agreement with Inspired Flight, a US-based National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliant drone manufacturer, to meet client demands for reliable off-the-shelf blue sUAS qualified equipment in the mid-sized class. Typically, this regulatory requirement applies to infrastructure inspection of government funded or owned properties for example power distribution, natural resources, and facilities.

"Volatus is thrilled to join forces with a key, reliable, US partner in the mid-sized UAS class," said Sean Falconer Managing Director of Equipment Sales for Volatus Drones. "Inspired Flight meets the key criteria we look for in a partner, with a focus on established reputation, ability to manufacture at scale, and mature reliability."

"We are dedicated to finding the best solutions for our clients, many of whom are facing restrictions on what drones they can purchase," explained Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "Inspired Flight provides them with the capabilities they need to conduct mission-critical missions, while keeping them compliant with rules and regulations."

This agreement is in line with other reseller contracts held by Volatus.

Corporate Update: Volatus has granted an aggregate of 3,057,500 stock options to a total of fifty-one managers and employees of the Company. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for an exercise price of $0.23 at any time until August 11, 2028. Twenty-five percent (25%) of the stock options shall vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant and in equal quarterly installments over the following three years such that the entire options shall have vested and become exercisable on the fourth anniversary of the date of grant.

The granting of these options is subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and its standard form of the stock option agreement, in addition to any required approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout North America and growing into Latin America and globally. Volatus serves civil, public safety, and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, as well as R&D, design, and manufacturing. Through our subsidiary, Volatus Aviation, we are introducing green and innovative drone solutions to supplement and replace traditional aircraft and helicopters for long-linear inspections such as pipeline, energy, rail, and cargo services. Volatus is committed to carbon neutrality; the fostering of a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace; and responsible governance.

