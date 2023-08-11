Discovery Senior Living Launches LakeHouse Senior Living: Expanding Regional Footprint With Communities Surrounding the Great Lakes

The formation and launch of LakeHouse Senior Living supports Discovery's ongoing strategic shift to a diverse and localized management structure of national and regional brands of senior living communities.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") is excited to introduce its latest regional management company, LakeHouse Senior Living ("LakeHouse"). The creation of the company further diversifies Discovery's growing, multi-brand portfolio and establishes a stronghold in the Midwest surrounding the Great Lakes. It also marks another milestone in Discovery's growing regional management company structure, aimed at providing exceptional senior living experiences to a local audience. LakeHouse Senior Living will focus on operating communities in northern Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, western Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, catering to the unique preferences and needs of seniors in this region.





LakeHouse Senior Living

Established to operate a curated portfolio of senior living communities in the Midwest, LakeHouse Senior Living represents the latest regional management company and brand for Discovery Senior Living.





Discovery executed the launch of LakeHouse Senior Living with the commencement of management of numerous new communities, as well as the assimilation of an existing portfolio of communities currently being operated by Discovery in the region.

As one of the operating company subsidiaries of Discovery Senior Living, LakeHouse will operate as a local management company with a full management team and will benefit from the robust support services provided by the Discovery Operational Support Center located at the company's Florida headquarters.

Further bolstering its executive leadership team, Brad Poterack has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of the new LakeHouse management company. Poterack brings to the Discovery enterprise more than 25 years of experience as a solution-minded leader with proven success across two dynamic industries. He previously worked in a senior management role at Macy's and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Operations for Enlivant, assisted living communities, a post he occupied since 2019.

"We are excited to introduce LakeHouse Senior Living as our newest regional management company and brand," said Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "This addition represents the continuation in our multi-year strategic efforts to marry the best of customized local community management with the support of a robust and sophisticated business process curated at the parent company level. We are also very excited to have Brad join our executive team and look forward to working with him to learn from his experience, both within and outside of the seniors housing industry, to create tailored senior living solutions for our valued customers."

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Integral Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home. With three decades of experience, the award-winning management team has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of nearly 300 communities and approximately 30,000 homes in nearly 40 states, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for innovation and lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the five largest U.S. senior living operators.

Contact Information

Heidi LaVanway

Vice President of Marketing

hlavanway@discoverymgt.com

239.301.5330

SOURCE: Discovery Senior Living

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773744/Discovery-Senior-Living-Launches-LakeHouse-Senior-Living-Expanding-Regional-Footprint-With-Communities-Surrounding-the-Great-Lakes