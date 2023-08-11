The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Glimpse to Discuss Spatial Computing, AI and Blockchain - Key Pillars of the Emerging Immersive Industry On Twitter Spaces, hosted by WOLF Financial

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), (FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") company providing enterprise focused immersive technology software and services solutions, announced today that it will lead a strategic discussion on Twitter Spaces on the topic of Spatial Computing, AI and Blockchain in the Immersive industry and Glimpse's role in these.

The discussion will be led by Glimpse President & CEO - Lyron Bentovim, and Glimpse Chief Futurist and General Manager of Brightline Interactive - Tyler Gates.

Twitter Spaces Details:

Topic: $VRAR Company Update - Spatial Computing, AI and Blockchain

Date: Monday August 14, 12:30-1:30pm EST

Link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrGmkMzpONxy's=20

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR, FSE:9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple immersive technology, enterprise focused, software & services companies. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies the challenges faced by immersive technology companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

