1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Holdings Appoints Finance Veteran Michele A. Chow-Tai as Independent Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, announced today that it has appointed finance veteran Michele A. Chow-Tai, to its Board of Directors as an independent board member. Ms. Chow-Tai was also appointed to the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Ms. Chow-Tai is an experienced professional in global banking and financial services with more than 32 years of industry expertise. For nearly seven years, she has been leading business development initiatives, fundraising, and acquisition strategies at Fairview Capital Partners, a private equity and venture capital firm, where she has been responsible for delivering a significant increase in the firm's assets under management and has forged strong relationships with major institutional investors in the US and abroad. Prior to her work in private equity, Ms. Chow-Tai spent over two decades at leading global banks and financial services organizations, where she led multiple business initiatives, managed risk, and helped clients navigate the complexities of global markets. Ms. Chow-Tai served as Board Chair for the City University of New York - York College Foundation for 10 years. She is currently a Board Member of the National Association of Securities Professionals - New York Chapter, Board Member of the NASP-NY Foundation, and the Greater New Haven Chambers of Commerce. Ms. Chow-Tai also serves on the Advisory Board of LeaderXXchange, a purpose-driven organization that advises and promotes diversity and sustainability in governance, leadership, and investments. Ms. Chow-Tai holds a B.S. degree from the City University of New York - York College, holds credentials in business administration and finance and is currently pursuing a Juris Doctor degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Mr. Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Michele to the board. Her impressive finance industry experience and strong business acumen will be invaluable as we continue to acquire undervalued, cash-flow-positive, lower-middle market businesses at attractive valuations. We look forward to leveraging her extensive experience and broad industry relationships as we accelerate the growth of 1847."

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American:EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about 1847 Holdings' view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause our actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our SEC filings.

