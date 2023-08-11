Richmond, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2023) - Healthcare HRM, a trailblazing new marketing company, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing innovative solutions to healthcare HR departments struggling with the daunting challenge of recruiting in the current healthcare labor market. As the healthcare industry grapples with a severe shortage of workers, the competition to attract the best job seekers has intensified. Healthcare HRM aims to empower healthcare companies by offering efficient and cost-effective methods to find the most qualified employees.





Unprecedented workforce demands in the healthcare sector have resulted in an urgent need for efficient recruitment strategies. Healthcare HRM has risen to the occasion, providing a comprehensive suite of tools and services designed to streamline the recruitment process and deliver unparalleled results.

The key features of Healthcare HRM's solutions include:

Employee Advocacy: Engaging current employees is a crucial aspect of successful recruitment. Healthcare HRM enables healthcare organizations to capitalize on the power of their employee network through employee advocacy, where satisfied employees share engaging company content and job listings within their personal networks. This not only fosters a positive company image but also builds credibility, ultimately attracting more potential candidates.

Powerful Cookie-Free Prospecting Tool: With concerns over data privacy and legal barriers surrounding cookies, Healthcare HRM has developed a robust cookie-free prospecting tool. By seamlessly capturing the names, email addresses, and physical addresses of job seekers who visit a healthcare company's career page, Healthcare HRM ensures greater accuracy and compliance, offering a more reliable alternative to traditional methods.

Marketing Automation: After seamlessly capturing data from autonomous job seekers who visit your site, we swiftly deliver engaging postcards to the address of the job seeker within five days or less. Without the job seeker ever filling out a single form, they now are delivered a tangible and impactful piece of your company helping convert them into a tangible recruit.

The team at Healthcare HRM understands the immense importance of securing the most qualified employees for healthcare organizations. By implementing these revolutionary tools, healthcare companies can now access a pool of exceptional candidates without breaking the bank on costly advertising efforts. For healthcare companies looking to enhance their recruiting efforts and stay ahead of the competition, Healthcare HRM offers an all-encompassing solution. Interested parties can learn more about the company's services and get in touch by visiting our website at www.healthcarehrm.com.

Healthcare HRM is a pioneering marketing company dedicated to providing groundbreaking solutions for healthcare HR departments. Through marketing automation, employee advocacy, and a powerful cookie-free prospecting tool, Healthcare HRM revolutionizes the way healthcare organizations recruit top talent, delivering unparalleled results at a fraction of the cost of traditional advertising efforts.

