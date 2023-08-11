Paychex, Inc.: Paychex Earns 2023 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, employee benefits, insurance services, and payroll, has been recognized by TrustRadius with a 2023 Tech Cares Award for the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs and community impact. This is the third time that TrustRadius has recognized Paychex in the annual awards program that serves as a trust indicator for buyers in the tech community looking to work with brands that demonstrate a strong commitment to enabling more sustainable and equitable communities.

"Paychex demonstrates a genuine dedication to fostering well-being, supporting communities, and creating a better world for us all," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "The company's strategic framework, powered by the Paychex Charitable Foundation, has made a significant impact on mental health, physical health, financial health, and professional skills development."

Over the past year, Paychex has furthered the company's commitment to doing good-for employees, clients, and communities. In 2023, the Paychex Charitable Foundation implemented a strategic giving framework to support workers of U.S. businesses with a focus on well-being, addressing mental health, physical health, financial health, and professional skills development. Four $1 million gifts were committed to Mental Health America, Feeding America, Junior Achievement USA, and National Urban League. In addition to the financial gifts from the Paychex Charitable Foundation, Paychex has engaged the company's 16,000 employees as a volunteer network where they live and work, and will help advance the mission of each of the four not-for-profit organizations in key markets where Paychex has a high concentration of employees.

The Tech Cares Award serves as a trust indicator for buyers in the tech community. When a company receives this recognition, it demonstrates a commitment to corporate social responsibility. Buyers can feel more confident and assured when considering products or services from these award-winning organizations. The key areas of social corporate responsibility TrustRadius focused on were:

Volunteerism

Robust diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs

Charitable donations and fundraising

Workplace culture, including model support for in-office and remote employees

Demonstrable support for environmental sustainability

"Paychex is focused on corporate initiatives that will drive impact for social good within the communities where our customers and employees live and work," said Stephanie Schaeffer, chief legal and ethics officer at Paychex. "It's an honor to be recognized by TrustRadius with a Tech Cares Award for our commitment to corporate social responsibility by bringing our corporate values of service, integrity, and accountability to life."

In addition to its charitable work, Paychex has strengthened its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The company expanded its Employee Resource Business Groups (ERBGs) to align with Paychex culture and values, introduced new employee training courses, and continued to increase racially diverse hires.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves approximately 740,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

