Minera Exar has started to extract lithium from the Salar Cauchari-Olaroz mine in Argentina, with part of its energy supply coming from the 100 MW Zonda solar farm, which is owned by oil producer YPF Luz.From pv magazine LatAm Minera Exar has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) to procure solar power from a 100 MW solar plant owned by Argentina-based oil supplier YPF Luz. Minera Exar will use the electricity to partly power its lithium mining operations at Salar Cauchari-Olaroz in Jujuy province, Argentina. The company has committed to purchasing 36,000 MWh per year for a minimum ...

