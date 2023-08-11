A research team has developed OHP-based photoanodes for photoelectrochemical (PEC) water splitting, minimizing the usual limitations. Meanwhile, China released its first hydrogen guideline, and Germany announced €18.6 billion for the hydrogen industry. Finally, a German company finds out that hydrogen trains are more expensive than battery-operated vehicles.US and South Korean researchers have developed photoanodes based on organometal halide perovskites (OHPs), with unprecedented catalytic activity and light-to-current conversion efficiency. The team, led by the Korea Research Institute of Chemical ...

