Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on NeurAxis, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSE American:NRXS). NeurAxis, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: https://bit.ly/3s8V3vH.

NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive adoption of its IB-Stim therapy, which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim is FDA cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adolescents 11-18 years old. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews NRXS's first mover advantage, its innovative technology platform and approach, enviable gross margin, and exponential growth opportunities.

Series of Competitive Advantages to Drive Exponential Growth

Goldman commented, "This newly trading IPO is too compelling to ignore. We believe NRXS is poised to revolutionize treatment strategies for children and adults who suffer from chronic and debilitating conditions. The Company boasts a first-mover advantage, strong IP, a total addressable market of $30B, and an FDA-cleared product that serves a major need in a badly underserved market. Plus, future, exponential top-line growth appears to be driven by a series of new insurance companies payer coverages, which exponentially increases the market opportunity with each new insurer."

First FDA Cleared Product, Favorable Studies to Drive Adoption

"The Company's flagship product, is the first FDA cleared therapy for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adolescents 11-18 years old," noted Goldman. "Leveraging its innovative proprietary platform and highly efficacious evidence-based results in studies featuring hundreds of patients, broad adoption appears set to occur."

High Sales Growth, Enviable Gross Margin, to Drive Valuation

Goldman states, "We currently forecast that NRXS revenue could jump from $5M in 2023 to $22M in 2025. With an enviable 88% gross margin, meaningful operating margin and positive EPS should be recorded beginning in 2024. Our 6-12-month price target represents more than double the IPO price and is based on a reasonable price/sales multiple on our 2024 sales forecast."

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company report on NeurAxis, Inc. ("The Company"). The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from NeurAxis, Inc. The information includes authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our update about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets, and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, sector or industry snapshot, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. A Speculative Buy rating for our covered companies is defined as a company that we believe exhibits the potential to generate outsized returns despite inherent, above-average business, market, or financial risk. To download this research report, or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research (GSCR) was compensated $4000 by a third party for the production and distribution of this report.

