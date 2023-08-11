Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Flat Capital AB (422/23)

With effect from August 14, 2023, the subscription rights in Flat Capital AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 24, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: FLAT TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020678258 Order book ID: 300815 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 14, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Flat Capital AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: FLAT BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020678266 Order book ID: 300816 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB