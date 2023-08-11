Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023

WKN: A3C5RW | ISIN: SE0016609846 | Ticker-Symbol: 87I
Frankfurt
11.08.23
08:02 Uhr
0,893 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.08.2023 | 16:10
149 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Flat Capital AB (422/23)

With effect from August 14, 2023, the subscription rights in Flat Capital AB
(publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including August 24, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   FLAT TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020678258              
Order book ID:  300815                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from August 14, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Flat Capital
AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FLAT BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020678266              
Order book ID:  300816                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
