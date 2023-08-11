Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription unit of H&D Wireless Holding AB (423/23)

With effect from August 14, 2023, the subscription unit in H&D Wireless Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 23, 2023. Instrument: Subscription unit Short name: HDW UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020552271 Order book ID: 300817 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 14, 2023, the paid subscription unit in H&D Wireless Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription unit Short name: HDW BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020552289 Order book ID: 300818 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB