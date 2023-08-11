Spigen 'Designed for Samsung' Wireless Charger for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5

Spigen ArcField Flex Wireless Charger is a 'Designed for Samsung' certified wireless charger that is capable of Super Fast Wireless Charging (MAX 15W) for Samsung.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Spigen ArcField Flex Wireless Charger is the wireless charger released from world-renowned mobile accessory brand Spigen. The ArcField Flex Wireless Charger bears the 'Designed for Samsung' certified badge, making it a suitable wireless charger for both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5.





Spigen ArcField Flex Wireless Charger

'Designed for Samsung' certified wireless charger, Spigen ArcField Flex Wireless Charger

Spigen ArcField Flex Wireless Charger performs Super Fast Wireless Charging (MAX 15W) for Samsung by using the same official charging module. According to the result of Spigen's charging speed test, the Spigen ArcField Flex Wireless Charger charges 1.5x faster than other 15w wireless chargers, taking less than two hours to charge from 0% to 100%. Lastly, Spigen ArcField Flex Wireless Charger provides convenience to users with foldable features. It can be used both as a stand or laid flat.

"Spigen always focuses on making customer-oriented products," says Joe Bae, the director of Spigen's ArcTech Department. "Spigen ArcField Flex Wireless Charger is the most suitable wireless charger for the new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5."

Product Features:

- 'Designed for Samsung' certified.

- Super Fast Wireless Charging (MAX 15W) for Samsung.

- Qi certified

- Foldable features, can use both stand and pad type.

- Support horizontal and vertical charging.

Spigen ArcField Flex Wireless Charger is available on Amazon.

Buy the Spigen ArcField Flex Wireless Charger on Amazon.

About Spigen:

With over 15 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at an affordable price. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit their website.

