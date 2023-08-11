True Care Home Care Officially Opened Its Newest Location in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, NY

The new True Care Asian Programs office is located at 6020 Fort Hamilton Pkwy (between 60th and 61st Streets), Brooklyn, NY 11219, and is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / True Care, a licensed home care agency that has been serving the Asian community and beyond since 2009, officially opened its newest location in Sunset Park on Fort Hamilton Parkway earlier this week. The celebrations took place on August 8 in honor of the luckiest number in Chinese culture. Lion dancers entertained guests and ate cabbage to represent prosperity and good luck at the grand opening. Local community members, leaders, and partners were welcomed, and red envelopes were in abundance to celebrate the expansion of the Asian Program in Sunset Park that will further support the programs in Flushing and Staten Island.

Glimpse of the grand opening ribbon cutting and the celebration moments

The New True Care Asian Programs office is now officially open; located at 6020 Fort Hamilton Pkwy (between 60th and 61st Streets), Brooklyn, NY 11219

Serving the Chinese-American community, True Care's new location will advance its mission of bringing high-quality, culturally-specific care to the Chinese and Chinese-speaking communities of New York City. True Care has an expert Mandarin and Cantonese-speaking team on standby for those who primarily speak those languages and want to connect themselves with care or employment opportunities in the home care space.

Andy Lin, VP of Asian Programs, spoke at the opening and welcomed the Sunset Park community to the new location. Other speakers included Jane Duong, Chief of Staff for State Senator Iwen Chu; Angel Fung, the Community Liaison for Council Member Ari Kagan; and Wai Yee Chan of Homecrest Community Services. Speakers recognized True Care's legacy of providing ongoing support and individualized care to the Chinese and Chinese-American communities and responding to their unique needs.

The new True Care Asian Programs office is located at 6020 Fort Hamilton Pkwy (between 60th and 61st Streets), Brooklyn, NY 11219, and is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The office welcomes walk-ins inquiring about accessing care or seeking employment and will serve as a hub for local Home Health Aides and their clients.

