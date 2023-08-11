Anzeige
Freitag, 11.08.2023
64,0864,2818:23
11.08.2023 | 17:38
Edison International: Plugging Into Electric Airplanes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Edison International

Energized by Edison

By Mary Ann Milbourn ENERGIZED by Edison Writer

Clay Lacy Aviation will break ground this summer on a new terminal and hangar facility at Orange County's John Wayne Airport with an eye toward an electrified future.

The state-of-art facility will be the first in the world to be certified to the ISI Envision Gold Standard for sustainable infrastructure. It will include all the traditional needs for the fixed-base operator to provide maintenance, fueling, charters, flight training, hangar space and tie-downs for private aircraft.

But the company is also moving forward with plans to meet the future mobility needs of its customers. The facility will include infrastructure for 48 electric vehicles and the next generation of aviation - electric aircraft.

This isn't just a wild idea out of "The Jetsons." Electric aircraft have been in development and testing for some time. The industry is expecting the first electric passenger aircraft to start being certified to fly as soon as next year.

Edison International, Friday, August 11, 2023, Press release picture

PHOTO CREDIT: COURTESY OF CLAY LACY AVIATION - Artist's rendering: Clay Lacy Aviation at John Wayne Airport will provide recharging to Eviation's Alice electric plane.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Edison International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/edison-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Edison International

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773796/Plugging-Into-Electric-Airplanes

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
