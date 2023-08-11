Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2023) - In accordance with regulatory requirements, Rob Fia reports that on August 4, 2023, he acquired 4,898,230 common shares of City View Green Holdings Inc. ("City View") in a private transaction. Prior to the acquisition of these shares, Mr. Fia owned or controlled 32,001,619 shares of City View representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding City View shares. Upon acquisition of the 4,898,230 shares, Mr. Fia now owns or controls 36,899,849 shares of City View, representing approximately 10.7% of the outstanding City View shares, on a non-diluted basis. On a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all 11,300,000 stock options held by Mr. Fia), Mr. Fia would have ownership and control over approximately 12.1% of the then issued City View shares.

The shares recently acquired by Mr. Fia are held for investment purposes only. Mr. Fia may acquire additional shares of City View or dispose of City View shares (through market or private transaction) from time to time.

A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained under City View's profile on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or from City View at #132-1173 Dundas Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3P1.

"Rob Fia"

ROB FIA

Contact: rob@cityviewgreen.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176917