Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

On 11 August 2023 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") bought 21,000 of its own Ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at a price of 4,541 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 26,580,263 Ordinary shares, of which 1,884,310 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 24,695,953.