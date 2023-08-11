United-Guardian, Inc.: United-Guardian Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced today the financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2023. Sales for the six-month period ended June 30th decreased from $7,518,535 in 2022 to $5,220,623 in 2023. Net income decreased from $1,544,789 ($0.34 per share) to $1,217,175 ($0.26 per share). Second quarter sales decreased from $3,626,177 to $2,650,299, with net income decreasing from $633,324 ($0.14 per share) to $461,094 ($0.10 per share).



Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated, "The sales decrease for both the second quarter and the first six months of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in sales of our cosmetic ingredients, which was partially offset by an increase in sales of Renacidin®, the Company's principal pharmaceutical product, which increased by 7%. The distributor responsible for marketing our Lubrajel® line of cosmetic ingredients in China experienced decreased demand due to increased competition in China from lower-priced competitive products, especially those from Asian producers, along with slow post-COVID economic recovery in China. In addition, customers are maintaining lower inventory levels and changing to just-in-time inventory management, which negatively impacted our sales. We are evaluating various options to increase our sales both in China and in other markets, and are continuing to work closely with our marketing partners to develop new strategies to remain competitive while growing our market share. We are hopeful that these efforts, along with China's re-opening progress, will result in an increase in sales going forward."

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and medical lubricants.

JUNE 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 2,650,299 $ 3,626,177 $ 5,220,623 $ 7,518,535 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 1,429,407 1,693,753 2,523,002 3,403,870 Operating expenses 574,093 620,229 1,092,039 1,166,978 Research and development expense 128,729 112,266 255,688 243,932 Total costs and expenses 2,132,229 2,426,248 3,870,729 4,814,780 Income from operations 518,070 1,199,929 1,349,894 2,703,755 Other income (expense): Investment income 54,950 58,860 102,582 99,410 Net gain (loss) gain on marketable securities 7,479 (460,278 ) 80,180 (853,938 ) Total other income (expense) 62,429 (401,418 ) 182,762 (754,528 ) Income before provision for income taxes 580,499 798,511 1,532,656 1,949,227 Provision for income taxes 119,405 165,187 315,481 404,438 Net income $ 461,094 $ 633,324 $ 1, 217,175 $ 1,544,789 Earnings per common share (basic and diluted) $ 0.10 $ 0. 14 $ 0.26 $ 0 . 34 Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) 4,594,319 4,594,319 4,594,319 4,594,319



