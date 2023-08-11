NXT Energy Solutions Inc.: NXT Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTCQB: NSFDF) today announced the Company's financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. All dollar amounts herein are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise identified.



Financial and Operating Highlights

Key financial and operational highlights are summarized below:

On May 24 the Company entered into a ten year strategic alliance in Africa with Synergy E&P Technologies Limited ("Synergy") which grants Synergy an exclusive license to use, distribute, sub-license, market and sell NXT's SFD® solutions in Africa;

At the same time the Company entered into a US$2.3 million convertible debenture financing with Ataraxia Capital, an affiliate of Synergy. On May 31, 2023 the Company received its first tranche of US$1,200,000 from Ataraxia. The Company received an additional US$200,000 tranche on July 10, 2023 for a total of US$1,400,000 million to date. The remaining commitment of US$900,000 is expected to be received during the third quarter of 2023;

in June, Mr. Bruce G. Wilcox was appointed the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company;

cash at June 30, 2023 was $1.05 million;

net working capital was ($2.35) million at June 30, 2023;

the Company recorded SFD®-related revenues of $nil;

a net loss of $1.71 million was recorded for Q2-23, including stock-based compensation expense ("SBCE") and amortization expense of $0.51 million;

a net loss of $3.32 million was recorded for YTD 2023, including SBCE and amortization expense of $1.02 million;

net loss per common share for Q2-23 was $0.02 basic and diluted, and for YTD 2023 was $0.04 basic and diluted;

cash flow used in operating activities was $1.01 million during Q2-23 and $2.41 million YTD 2023; and

general and administrative ("G&A") expenses decreased by $0.10 million (10%) in Q2-23 as compared to Q2-22 and G&A expenses decreased by $0.16 million (8%) in YTD 2023 as compared to YTD 2022.



Summary highlights of NXT's 2023 second quarter financial statements (with comparative figures to 2022) are noted below. All selected and referenced financial information noted below should be read in conjunction with the Company's second quarter 2023 unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").

(All in Canadian $)

Q2-23 Q2-22 2023 YTD 2022 YTD Operating results: SFD®-related revenues $ - $ - $ - $ - SFD®-related costs, net 318,396 306,492 620,030 743,774 General & administrative expenses 941,707 1,046,677 1,803,061 1,959,227 Amortization and other expenses 446,706 421,502 898,365 912,538 Net loss (1,706,809 ) (1,774,671 ) (3,321,456 ) (3,615,539 ) Loss per common share, basic and diluted: $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) Common shares outstanding as at end of the period 77,678,277 65,341,775 77,678,277 65,341,775 Weighted average of common shares, basic and diluted: 77,648,279 65,330,821 77,053,575 65,307,012 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ (1,010,292 ) $ (782,888 ) $ (2,410,311 ) $ (1,696,029 ) Financing activities 1,612,644 12,965 3,216,777 1,121 Investing activities - 200,272 - 50,000 Effect of foreign rate changes on cash (19,467 ) 17,772 (19,479 ) 3,895 Net cash inflow (outflow) 582,885 (551,879 ) 786,987 (1,641,013 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 467,539 1,168,721 263,467 2,257,855 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 1,050,424 616,842 1,050,424 616,842 Short-term investments - 500,000 - 500,000 Total cash and short-term investments, end of the period 1,050,424 1,116,842 1,050,424 1,116,842 Net working capital balance (2,349,194 ) 49,230 (2,349,194 ) 49,230

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

