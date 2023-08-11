DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 11-Aug-2023 / 16:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 Issuer Name RM PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Avalon UK Limited City of registered office (if applicable) Road Town Country of registered office (if applicable) BVI 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 09-Aug-2023 6. Date on which Issuer notified 11-Aug-2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 17.260000 0.000000 17.260000 14371944 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 8.250000 0.000000 8.250000 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 14371944 17.260000 GB00BJT0FF39 Sub 14371944 17.260000% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold 17.260000 17.260000% Theodore W King Avalon UK Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

11-Aug-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Hong Kong

