CherosDeLaSelecta.com Seeks To Promote the Development of Soccer in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / CherosDeLaSelecta.com , created from the alliance between Cannatek Inc and the Salvadoran Soccer Federation of El Salvador, has launched with the aim of promoting and strengthening the love for Soccer, "the most popular sport", in El Salvador. Soccer is viewed as a sport that has long been passionately rooted in Salvadoran culture, which is thought to bring glory and favor throughout the country's history.

The website aims to be a key reference point to connect soccer fans directly with the El Salvador national teams through multimedia content. CherosDeLaSelecta.com will be a place where the fans can find the most recent photos, videos, and news about the national teams. Men's and women's categories, as well as beach soccer and indoor soccer, can all be accessed on the website and are designed to bring the fan closer through interviews, stories, characters, statistics, curiosities, and contests.

Cheros de la Selecta, through its partnerships with Cannatek and the Salvadoran Soccer Federation representatives - Billy Navidad and the president of the Regularization Committee, Doctor Humberto Sáenz, respectively - is counting on the sponsorship of Steve Yamashiro's PureStrip brand to advance the operation and resources needed to maintain the site.

The purpose of the alliance is to promote the national teams with the support of fans around the world who wish to be part of the Cheros de la Selecta fan club and thereby become the true supporters and fans that the national teams need. Members who subscribe to the page and are active in the Fan Club will receive exclusive benefits, such as a welcome kit with premium products from La Selecta, including t-shirts, NFTs, a club member card, stickers, and different discounts for attending sporting events.

A fundamental pillar within Cheros de la Selecta is the "Football Promises" program where children and young talents are screened to serve as support for the teams. In this sense, the program becomes a true springboard for promising Salvadoran youth that dream of succeeding in the world of soccer, inside and outside of the country.

CherosDeLaSelecta.com intends to be an accessible platform, a channel that supports the most faithful and passionate fans in the world as well as aid in the development of the growth of Salvadoran soccer. It will be a place where emerging talents can show their skills and be discovered by headhunters and professional scouts.

But Cheros de la Selecta is not only limited to promoting young talent, the website will also work closely with various actors to support the comprehensive development of soccer in El Salvador. The website becomes a meeting point for the exchange of knowledge, news, entertainment, identity and creation of strategic alliances.

CherosDeLaSelecta.com aims to be an essential reference tool for Salvadoran soccer, paving the way towards a prosperous and successful future for the "most beloved sport in the country".

Cheros de la selecta looks to connect fans all over the world to follow, learn and have opportunities to win free tickets, gifts, and trips.

About CherosDeLaSelecta.com

