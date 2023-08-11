Anzeige
WKN: 915121 | ISIN: CA3759161035
Hannover
11.08.23
08:01 Uhr
28,000 Euro
+0,400
+1,45 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,00028,20019:55
28,00028,20018:34
ACCESSWIRE
11.08.2023 | 19:26
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gildan Activewear: Gildan Extends Partnership With World Vision With a Donation of $460,000 Towards Women Empowerment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Gildan is pleased to share that it has signed an agreement with World Vision to roll-out a joint women's empowerment program at its facilities in Honduras, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic. As part of this program, Gildan has committed to donating over U.S. $460,000 to support its female employees and support them in reaching their full potential.

The program will be a 24-month long training program, helping more than 4,000 women build competencies in topics such as finance, gender, and entrepreneurship, empowering them to grow both personally and professionally with Gildan.

Gildan has been partnering with World Vision Honduras for over a decade, running an education program for children in the community and preparing them to be well-rounded citizens of tomorrow. Last year, the Company also extended its partnership with World Vision Bangladesh to increase financial literacy for women in the region. With this latest agreement, Gildan's contribution to World Vision totals approximately U.S. $1M to date.

"We are proud of our work with World Vision so far, which has allowed us to create meaningful, long-term value for our communities," says Claudia Sandoval, Vice-President, Global Social Compliance and Environmental Affairs. "We hope the next phase of this partnership will positively impact a large portion of our female workforce and support their growth and development."

Respect for communities has been a longstanding priority for the Company, and Gildan's Next Generation ESG strategy further strengthened this as a key area of focus. The Company is committed to driving positive economic development through meaningful investments and volunteerism in the regions where it operates, and this latest agreement is a significant addition to Gildan's efforts to foster healthy and resilient communities.

Gildan Activewear, Friday, August 11, 2023, Press release picture

Gildan Extends Partnership with World Vision with a Donation of $460,000 Towards Women Empowerment

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gildan Activewear on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gildan Activewear
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gildan-activewear
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gildan Activewear

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773822/Gildan-Extends-Partnership-With-World-Vision-With-a-Donation-of-460000-Towards-Women-Empowerment

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.