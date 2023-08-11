The News Office of the People's Government of Linqing City: China (Linqing Shandong) Edible and Medicinal Fungi Industry Development Conference & 4th China Phellinus Igniarius Industry Development Conference were held in Linqing

LINQING, China, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 1 to 3, the China (Linqing Shandong) Edible and Medicinal Fungi Industry Development Conference & 4th China Phellinus Igniarius Industry Development Conference were held in Linqing City of Shandong.

Linqing lies at the old riverway of the Yellow River, where there are over 20,000 ancient mulberry trees, of which the oldest has been more than 1,200 years old. For this reason, Linqing has always been reputed as an "ancient riverway during the Qin and Han dynasties and a mulberry garden during the Ming and Qing dynasties" and has been listed among the seventh batch of important agricultural cultural heritages of China. Therefore, it is blessed with the advantages for the development of phellinus igniarius industry. These years, the city has spared no effort to advance the protection of the ancient mulberry tree resources and the development and utilization of phellinus igniarius at the ancient riverway of the Yellow River. By means of launching the artificial cultivation of phellinus igniarius, mining the cultural resources, introducing high-end talents and developing a series of products, it has gradually formed a complete industrial chain development trend integrating strain breeding, artificial cultivation, product research and development and sales and marketing everywhere, according to the News Office of the People's Government of Linqing City.

Thus far, Linqing has built six growing bases along the old riverway of the Yellow River, with an artificial cultivation area of 1,100-plus mu (1 mu is 666.67 square meters), an annual output of 8 million phellinus igniarius bags and 330 tons of phellinus igniarius, having developed more than 50 series of products such as TCM decoction pieces of phellinus igniarius, phellinus igniarius powder, tea, coffee and wine, with an annual output value of up to 180 million yuan. Linqing phellinus igniarius has been listed among the "famous, special, quality and innovative" agricultural products of China; Linqing has also successively won honorary titles such as "Capital of Phellinus Igniarius in China" and "Demonstrative County for Growing of Phellinus Igniarius in China". In last December, the herbal medicine standard of Shandong (phellinus igniarius) and the specifications on the preparation of TCM decoction pieces (phellinus igniarius) were approved, and were put into force on July 1 this year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184337/1_Opening_ceremony.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184336/2_Opening_ceremony.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184334/3_Phellinus_igniarius_products.jpg

