Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der große Turnaroundkanadidat - Fast 1.000 % bis zum ATH
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
München
11.08.23
08:03 Uhr
30,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,20031,00022:57
ACCESSWIRE
11.08.2023 | 22:14
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Havertys Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.30 per share on the common stock and $0.28 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on September 13, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2023. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 122showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, finance and corporate secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773811/Havertys-Announces-Third-Quarter-Cash-Dividend

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.