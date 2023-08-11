Havertys Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.30 per share on the common stock and $0.28 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on September 13, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2023. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 122showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

