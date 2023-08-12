Plaza Auto Mall Proudly Sponsors the Annual Youth Summerfest in Partnership With District Attorney Eric Gonzalez

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2023 / Plaza Auto Mall, one of the leading automobile dealership groups in NYC, is honored to have been a marquee sponsor of this year's Annual Youth Summerfest. The event, championed by District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, witnessed an overwhelming turnout of children and families from across Brooklyn, celebrating the final days of summer before diving into the academic year.

Despite the unpredictable rain, spirits remained high and undeterred as hundreds reveled in summer festivities, uniting the community under the banner of camaraderie and joy. A crowning achievement of the event was the distribution of over 500 backpacks, each loaded with essential school supplies. This endeavor, made possible through the joint efforts of Plaza Auto Mall and other dedicated partners, aims to ensure that every child has the tools they need to excel in their educational pursuits.

"For Plaza Auto Mall, community engagement goes beyond just business. We believe in giving back and empowering the future generations. Sponsoring the Youth Summerfest was our way of demonstrating commitment to the young minds of Brooklyn. We're beyond delighted to see the happiness on the faces of children and their families," said Adam Rosatti, General Manager for the Plaza Auto Mall group.

The Annual Youth Summerfest is more than just a day of entertainment; it's a testament to the enduring spirit of community collaboration, with a clear vision to foster healthy relations and ensure safer neighborhoods. By investing in the youth, the collective effort echoes a resounding message of hope, optimism, and a commitment to a brighter tomorrow.

As the event concluded, the gratitude was palpable, with both the organizers and the community acknowledging the contribution of sponsors like Plaza Auto Mall, who continue to drive such initiatives forward.

Plaza Auto Mall remains deeply committed to its role as a community partner and is eager to support and participate in future events that resonate with its core values and ethos.

