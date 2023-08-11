Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

Quarterly revenue of $2,137,000

Gross margin of 50.0%

Cash and investments of approximately $9.6 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change Net Sales

$ 2,137

$ 2,564

(16.7) % Gross Margin



50.0 %

54.9 % -490 bps Operating Income (Loss)

$ 44

$ (365)

112.1 % Operating Income Margin



2.1 %

(14.3) % 1640 bps Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

$ 138

$ (358)

138.5 % Earnings Per Share (diluted)

$ .03

$ (.08)

137.5 %

Net sales in the second quarter decreased 16.7% to $2,137,000 from $2,564,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2023, net sales decreased 11.0% to $4,182,000 from $4,699,000 for the first six months of the prior year. Furthermore, gross margin for the 2023 six-month period was 50.0%, down from 54.8% in the corresponding six months in 2022, primarily due increased material costs across all product lines.

"During the second quarter, we experienced decreased sales of both our wired and wireless product lines as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to reduced demand and delayed orders related to postponed facility modernization projects," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Several of our customers, particularly in agricultural applications, rescheduled capital expenditures to better align with their business levels."

A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2023 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. Statements of Income For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited) (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Sales $ 2,137

$ 2,564

Cost of goods sold

1,069



1,156

Gross profit

1,068



1,408















Operating expenses

1,024



1,773















Operating income (loss)

44



(365)















Non-operating income, net

94



7















Income (loss) before income taxes

138



(358)















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

22



(74)















Net income (loss) $ 116

$ (284)















Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.03

$ (0.08)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,443,394



3,395,521































Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Sales $ 4,182

$ 4,699

Cost of goods sold

2,092



2,125

Gross profit

2,090



2,574















Operating expenses

2,184



2,953















Operating income (loss)

(94)



(379)















Non-operating income, net

187



8















Income (loss) before income taxes

93



(371)















Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

21



(78)















Net income (loss) $ 72

$ (293)















Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.02

$ (0.09)

Average shares outstanding - diluted

3,443,930



3,395,521



Electro-Sensors, Inc. Balance Sheets June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands)



June 30,

December 31,



2023

2022

Assets (unaudited)



















Current Assets











Cash and investments $ 9,629

$ 9,682

Trade receivables, net

1,202



1,161

Inventories

1,915



1,745

Other current assets

255



225

Total current assets

13,001



12,813















Deferred income tax asset, long-term

344



256

Property and equipment, net

929



975

Total assets $ 14,274

$ 14,044















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Current maturities of financing lease $ 3

$ 6

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

787



624

Total current liabilities

790



630





























Stockholders' equity











Common stock

342



342

Additional paid-in capital

2,163



2,163

Retained earnings

10,980



10,908

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(1)



1

Total stockholders' equity

13,484



13,414















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,274

$ 14,044



About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

