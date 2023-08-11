Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.
Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were $20.6 million compared with $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the second quarter of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.04 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2022.
For the first six months of 2023, net operating revenues were $39.0 million compared with $33.8 million for the first six months of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.8 million in the first six months of 2023 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the first six months of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.47 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.20 in the first six months of 2022.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net operating revenues:
Waste management services
$ 10,298
$ 10,717
$ 22,950
$ 20,056
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
3,995
3,563
5,968
5,228
Other golf and related operations
6,328
5,242
10,077
8,547
Total golf and related operations
10,323
8,805
16,045
13,775
Total net operating revenues
20,621
19,522
38,995
33,831
Costs and expenses:
Waste management services operating costs
8,224
8,492
18,604
16,070
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
1,811
1,525
2,834
2,273
Golf and related operations operating costs
6,987
5,731
11,823
9,786
Depreciation and amortization expense
955
842
1,895
1,671
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,501
2,340
5,030
4,605
Operating income (loss)
143
592
(1,191)
(574)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(529)
(274)
(1,044)
(552)
Other income, net
205
119
286
183
Income (loss) before income taxes
(181)
437
(1,949)
(943)
Provision for income taxes
23
33
54
53
Net income (loss)
(204)
404
(2,003)
(996)
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(52)
(80)
(174)
(218)
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
$ (152)
$ 484
$ (1,829)
$ (778)
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ (0.04)
$ 0.12
$ (0.47)
$ (0.20)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ (0.04)
$ 0.12
$ (0.47)
$ (0.20)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,899
3,899
3,899
3,899
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
3,899
3,922
3,899
3,899
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,217
$ 1,624
Accounts receivable, net
11,081
11,127
Unbilled membership dues receivable
1,083
599
Inventories
1,830
1,461
Prepaid expenses
1,046
1,172
Other current assets
15
105
Total current assets
17,272
16,088
Property and equipment, net
57,112
56,805
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
5,187
5,001
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,293
1,386
Restricted cash
10,450
10,426
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
8
8
Other assets, net
35
36
Total assets
$ 91,357
$ 89,750
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long term debt
$ 520
$ 503
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
139
115
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
423
424
Accounts payable
11,614
10,995
Accrued payroll and other compensation
1,171
989
Accrued income taxes
91
103
Other accrued taxes
507
540
Deferred membership dues revenue
5,737
3,643
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
1,891
1,544
Total current liabilities
22,093
18,856
Long term debt, net of current portion
29,489
29,758
Line of credit
2,200
1,550
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
463
381
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
871
962
Asset retirement obligation
100
100
Equity:
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
36,662
38,490
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
(521)
(347)
Total shareholders' equity
36,141
38,143
Total liabilities and equity
$ 91,357
$ 89,750
SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation