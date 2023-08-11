Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 12.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Absolute Rekordzahlen, gleich am Montag prozentual dreistellig!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915143 | ISIN: US05343P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.08.23
22:00 Uhr
2,680 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.08.2023 | 23:01
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were $20.6 million compared with $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the second quarter of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.04 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2022.

For the first six months of 2023, net operating revenues were $39.0 million compared with $33.8 million for the first six months of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.8 million in the first six months of 2023 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the first six months of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.47 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.20 in the first six months of 2022.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)


























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022









Net operating revenues:








Waste management services

$ 10,298


$ 10,717


$ 22,950


$ 20,056









Food, beverage and merchandise sales

3,995


3,563


5,968


5,228

Other golf and related operations

6,328


5,242


10,077


8,547

Total golf and related operations

10,323


8,805


16,045


13,775









Total net operating revenues

20,621


19,522


38,995


33,831









Costs and expenses:








Waste management services operating costs

8,224


8,492


18,604


16,070

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,811


1,525


2,834


2,273

Golf and related operations operating costs

6,987


5,731


11,823


9,786

Depreciation and amortization expense

955


842


1,895


1,671

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,501


2,340


5,030


4,605

Operating income (loss)

143


592


(1,191)


(574)









Other income (expense):








Interest expense

(529)


(274)


(1,044)


(552)

Other income, net

205


119


286


183

Income (loss) before income taxes

(181)


437


(1,949)


(943)









Provision for income taxes

23


33


54


53

Net income (loss)

(204)


404


(2,003)


(996)









Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(52)


(80)


(174)


(218)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$ (152)


$ 484


$ (1,829)


$ (778)









Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:








Basic net income (loss) per share

$ (0.04)


$ 0.12


$ (0.47)


$ (0.20)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.04)


$ 0.12


$ (0.47)


$ (0.20)









Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

3,899


3,899


3,899


3,899

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

3,899


3,922


3,899


3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)










June 30,


December 31,


2023


2022

Assets




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,217


$ 1,624

Accounts receivable, net

11,081


11,127

Unbilled membership dues receivable

1,083


599

Inventories

1,830


1,461

Prepaid expenses

1,046


1,172

Other current assets

15


105

Total current assets

17,272


16,088





Property and equipment, net

57,112


56,805

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,187


5,001

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,293


1,386

Restricted cash

10,450


10,426

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

8


8

Other assets, net

35


36

Total assets

$ 91,357


$ 89,750





Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Current portion of long term debt

$ 520


$ 503

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

139


115

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

423


424

Accounts payable

11,614


10,995

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,171


989

Accrued income taxes

91


103

Other accrued taxes

507


540

Deferred membership dues revenue

5,737


3,643

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

1,891


1,544

Total current liabilities

22,093


18,856





Long term debt, net of current portion

29,489


29,758

Line of credit

2,200


1,550

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

463


381

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

871


962

Asset retirement obligation

100


100





Equity:




Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

36,662


38,490

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(521)


(347)

Total shareholders' equity

36,141


38,143

Total liabilities and equity

$ 91,357


$ 89,750

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.