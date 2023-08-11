Avalon Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were $20.6 million compared with $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the second quarter of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.04 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2022.

For the first six months of 2023, net operating revenues were $39.0 million compared with $33.8 million for the first six months of 2022. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.8 million in the first six months of 2023 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.8 million in the first six months of 2022. For the first six months of 2023, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.47 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.20 in the first six months of 2022.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022















Net operating revenues:













Waste management services $ 10,298

$ 10,717

$ 22,950

$ 20,056















Food, beverage and merchandise sales 3,995

3,563

5,968

5,228 Other golf and related operations 6,328

5,242

10,077

8,547 Total golf and related operations 10,323

8,805

16,045

13,775















Total net operating revenues 20,621

19,522

38,995

33,831















Costs and expenses:













Waste management services operating costs 8,224

8,492

18,604

16,070 Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 1,811

1,525

2,834

2,273 Golf and related operations operating costs 6,987

5,731

11,823

9,786 Depreciation and amortization expense 955

842

1,895

1,671 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,501

2,340

5,030

4,605 Operating income (loss) 143

592

(1,191)

(574)















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (529)

(274)

(1,044)

(552) Other income, net 205

119

286

183 Income (loss) before income taxes (181)

437

(1,949)

(943)















Provision for income taxes 23

33

54

53 Net income (loss) (204)

404

(2,003)

(996)















Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary (52)

(80)

(174)

(218) Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ (152)

$ 484

$ (1,829)

$ (778)















Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:













Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.04)

$ 0.12

$ (0.47)

$ (0.20) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.04)

$ 0.12

$ (0.47)

$ (0.20)















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,899

3,922

3,899

3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















June 30,

December 31,

2023

2022 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,217

$ 1,624 Accounts receivable, net 11,081

11,127 Unbilled membership dues receivable 1,083

599 Inventories 1,830

1,461 Prepaid expenses 1,046

1,172 Other current assets 15

105 Total current assets 17,272

16,088







Property and equipment, net 57,112

56,805 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,187

5,001 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,293

1,386 Restricted cash 10,450

10,426 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 35

36 Total assets $ 91,357

$ 89,750







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 520

$ 503 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 139

115 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 423

424 Accounts payable 11,614

10,995 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,171

989 Accrued income taxes 91

103 Other accrued taxes 507

540 Deferred membership dues revenue 5,737

3,643 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,891

1,544 Total current liabilities 22,093

18,856







Long term debt, net of current portion 29,489

29,758 Line of credit 2,200

1,550 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 463

381 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 871

962 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 36,662

38,490 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary (521)

(347) Total shareholders' equity 36,141

38,143 Total liabilities and equity $ 91,357

$ 89,750

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation