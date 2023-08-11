Anzeige
WKN: 909497 | ISIN: CA8029121057 | Ticker-Symbol: SB7
Tradegate
11.08.23
21:35 Uhr
19,350 Euro
+0,090
+0,47 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SAPUTO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAPUTO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,05519,44013:01
19,22019,31011.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2023 | 21:48
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saputo Inc.: Saputo Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 8, 2023, were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual meeting of shareholders held on August 11, 2023.

Each of the following nine nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo, pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The outcome of the proxies received by the Company and the ballots cast was as follows:

Voted ForVoted Against% For% Against
Lino A. Saputo348,114,2269,589,13997.32%2.68%
Henry E. Demone348,251,5259,451,96297.36%2.64%
Olu Fajemirokun-Beck344,230,40113,473,08696.23%3.77%
Anthony M. Fata340,744,99716,958,39395.26%4.74%
Annalisa King347,374,17010,329,31797.11%2.89%
Karen Kinsley356,994,450709,03799.80%0.20%
Diane Nyisztor355,364,0002,339,48799.35%0.65%
Franziska Ruf355,364,0802,339,40799.35%0.65%
Annette Verschuren352,981,2154,722,27298.68%1.32%

About Saputo
Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, a leading dairy processor in Australia and the top dairy processor in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the top producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative cheeses and beverages. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP". Follow Saputo's activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
