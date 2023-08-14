Budapest, Hungary--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2023) - VCC Live, a leader in cloud contact center software, is delighted to announce its latest integration with Looker Studio that opens new BI possibilities for contact centers around the world.





Looker Studio is Google's business intelligence (BI) tool that helps users to explore and visualize data from multiple sources. Through integration with VCC Live, users can convert huge volumes of contact center data into powerful and unique insights.

While VCC Live maintains its own reporting suite - enabling a comprehensive, real-time view into contact center activities - the Looker integration complements this with wide-scale data centralization. This means that any third-party systems can be incorporated into a total reporting approach to give users a truly holistic view.

The integration is already in use by several VCC Live clients, including Sweden-based firm Effective Communication operating in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) area for which enhanced BI capabilities may be particularly effective. VCC Live has helped Effective Communications build an all-in-one dashboard that's precisely aligned with its strategic goals.

Looker Studio is VCC Live's latest native integration. The CCaaS solution can already connect with a number of applications - such as Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zapier. The firm also offers users custom integrations for almost any business tool.

Ferenc Hajmási, Head of Product, VCC Live said: "We're delighted to add Looker Studio to our integrations and help clients get much more from their analytics. This development provides businesses with limitless potential for data visualization of what matters most for them."

VCC Live's cloud contact center software has been recently recognized by Forbes' Cloud 50 2023, ranking key players offering cloud-based products. Its recognizability has also been confirmed by 11 G2 badges for Summer 2023 based on customer reviews - including Highest User Adoption, Most Likely to Recommend, and High Performer Europe.

