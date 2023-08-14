Anzeige
WKN: A3DGJ1 | ISIN: CY0109992111
14.08.2023
EPH European Property Holdings PLC Suggests Amendments to the Terms of its Listed Bonds

14th August 2023, Nicosia, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the "Company" or "EPH") has decided to suggest to the holders of the Company's bonds with ISIN CH1177844367 and ISIN CH1177348278 and with a total nominal value of EUR 244,350,000 to amend certain terms of these bonds:

  • Replacement of the current interest rate of 2.00 % p.a. with an interest rate of 4.50% p.a.; and
  • A term prolongation of 5 years of the Bonds until 30 September 2028

The bondholders are requested to consent or reject the suggested amendments until 8th September 2023.

Subject to having received consents by all bondholders the amendments to the Terms of the Bonds shall become effective on 1st October 2023.

EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and holds a commercial property portfolio with a total value of around EUR 895 million, including real estate assets in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Dresden and Vienna. EPH European Property Holdings Plc is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC might be available by contacting Anna Bernhart on Tel: +41 44 503 5414.


Attachment

  • 230814 PRESS RELEASE_BOND TERM Amendment (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/73f9bb19-5c12-4c1b-9592-427b55154e74)

