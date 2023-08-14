Trident Royalties PLC Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Trident Royalties Plc (AIM:TRR)(OTCQX:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leslie Stephenson as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Leslie Stephenson has over 30 years' experience in the banking and insurance sectors and most recently held senior roles at HSBC, specifically around strategic planning and risk management. Leslie left HSBC in 2022.

Leslie holds an MBA from Richard Ivey School of Business and a BA from Western University.

Leslie Stephenson, commented:

"I am delighted to join the board of Trident. The Company has grown rapidly since its IPO in 2020, building out its portfolio and creating value for shareholders. I look forward to assisting the Board and management as it continues its upward trajectory."

Al Gourley, Non-Executive Chairman, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Leslie to Trident. Leslie has substantial experience in the banking and insurance industries, as well as risk management. Leslie's experience will help in the stewardship of our royalty and financial assets, as well as prudent capital allocation and structuring."

Further regulatory Information in relation to the appointment of Leslie Stephenson

Full name: Leslie Janet Stephenson Age: 55 Current directorships or partnerships:

Canada-UK Council

The In & Out Limited (trading as The In & Out Naval And Military Club)

The University of Western Ontario (UK) Foundation (Trustee) Former directorships or partnerships (previous 5 years):

Canada-United Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Ordinary shares held in the Company

(at 14 August 2023) Nil

There is no further information required to be disclosed under Rule 17 or paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Trident

Trident is a growth-focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company, providing investors with exposure to a mix of base battery, precious, and bulk metals.

Key highlights of Trident's strategy include:

Building upon a royalty and streaming portfolio which broadly mirrors the commodity exposure of the global mining sector (excluding fossil fuels) with a bias towards production or near-production assets, differentiating Trident from the majority of peers which are exclusively, or heavily weighted, to precious metals;



Acquiring royalties and streams in resource-friendly jurisdictions worldwide, while most competitors have portfolios focused on North and South America;



Targeting attractive small-to-mid size transactions which are often ignored in a sector dominated by large players;



Active deal-sourcing which, in addition to writing new royalties and streams, will focus on the acquisition of assets held by natural sellers such as: closed-end funds, prospect generators, junior and mid-tier miners holding royalties as non-core assets, and counterparties seeking to monetise packages of royalties and streams which are otherwise undervalued by the market;



Maintaining a low-overhead model which is capable of supporting a larger scale business without a commensurate increase in operating costs; and



Leveraging the experience of management, the board of directors, and Trident's adviser team, all of whom have deep industry connections and strong transactional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions.

The acquisition and aggregation of individual royalties and streams is expected to deliver strong returns for shareholders as assets are acquired on terms reflective of single asset risk compared with the lower risk profile of a diversified, larger scale portfolio. Further value is expected to be delivered by the introduction of conservative levels of leverage through debt. Once scale has been achieved, strong cash generation is expected to support an attractive dividend policy, providing investors with a desirable mix of inflation protection, growth and income.

