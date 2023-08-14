Dyna Software Inc.: Innovating on Innovation: GuardRails Software on ServiceNow

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Dyna Software Inc., a tech company from Canada, has been leading highly needed innovation in the ServiceNow software vendor space with their flagship product GuardRails. CEO and Founder Ron Browning stated at the recent ServiceNow Knowledge conference, "…We have been on a journey for five years now seeking to help ServiceNow customers reduce their risk in managing the platform while also reducing their cost of supporting and growing it. This all leads to move innovative business use of ServiceNow…"

Further explaining how GuardRails helps ServiceNow customers, Ron Browning added, "…it is no surprise to anyone that the cost to support and manage a well used ServiceNow platform only increases. Using our experiences operating and consulting on ServiceNow, we developed features focused on bringing artificial intelligence fueled automation to key, time consuming tasks handled by every ServiceNow support team."

While ServiceNow has been charging ahead with tremendous innovation in the workflow software arena, it appears companies producing software products like GuardRails are starting to become highly valuable innovators to the ServiceNow customer and partner communities.

Jeff Vosburgh, VP of Strategic Partnerships, explained, "GuardRails was intentionally designed to help both ServiceNow customers and ServiceNow partners, which are critical to the overall market growth of ServiceNow as a software product. We have placed great emphasis on collaborating with partners to strengthen our ability to reach and help more customers with their success."

As ServiceNow continues its growth and bring more business focused software products and features to customers, support teams of these customers have a growing worry: The broader business use of the software requires more support capacity, development strength, and ultimately increases the risk to stability. Wider spread enterprise use of software has inherent risk and mitigating this risk is quickly becoming a major area of focus for ServiceNow customers trying to innovate and enhance their business automation needs with ServiceNow.

"…We focus on the governance, management, and risk of development on the ServiceNow platform. For our customers, their confidence is increased when considering the broadened use of the platform in a business context. Our product enables intelligent visibility of risk in a manner that offers proactive action as well as education. This combination means our customers have the ability to proactively identify and address risk. It also means our customers are able to address the increased need of stronger ServiceNow development skill capabilities in their support resources," said Dyna Wang, the CTO of the company.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. is an American software company based in Santa Clara, California that provides it's customers a cloud computing platform to help manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. Over the past ten years, ServiceNow has positioned itself as a definitive leader in workflow automation with their emphasis on enterprise and industry focused software products for their platform. With many customers as early adopters, the growth of the platform has maintained a steep upwards trajectory. As a result of its popularity and effectiveness, an ecosystem of partners and independent software developers for the platform has developed and strengthened in parallel. Customers of ServiceNow today typically seek the assistance of this ecosystem community to help enable their use and stability of ServiceNow within their organizations. More information about ServiceNow can be found on their website: www.servicenow.com.

About Dyna Software Inc.

Dyna Software Inc is unique software engineering company in a space that seems to be growing with both need and value for ServiceNow customers. They have a focus on the enablement of ServiceNow customers to better manage, support and grow their use of ServiceNow. You can find their Development Operations Automation and Governance software, GuardRails on the ServiceNow Store (store.servicenow.com).

