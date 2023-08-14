Servotech Power Systems says it will invest around $36.2 million to set up an electric vehicle (EV) charger factory with backward integration in the India state of Uttar Pradesh.From pv magazine India Servotech Power Systems has signed an agreement with the government of Uttar Pradesh to set up an EV charger factory in the Indian state, along with backward integration. It said it will set up the plant under the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022. Under the terms of the agreement, Servotech will invest around $36.2 million in the project in phases. The project ...

