The model utilizes deep learning and image processing techniques and is said to offer "superior performance." In the future, it might be able to differ between panels of PV and solar thermal systems.Swedish scientists have created a new automated model that they claim offers "superior performance" in identifying small, decentralized solar systems from aerial images. Such an automated system is said to be a useful tool to assist many stakeholders in the PV industry, as it can supply policymakers, authorities, and financial evaluators with accurate data. The novel method utilizes deep learning and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...