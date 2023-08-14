Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Epti AB (424/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Epti AB's annual general meeting, held on 30 June, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock split in relations 1:40. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Aug 16, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: EPTI Terms: Reverse split/Split: 1:40 Current ISIN: SE0013774668 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 15, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020699296 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Aug 16, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.