GlobeNewswire
14.08.2023 | 09:22
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Epti AB (424/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Epti AB's annual general meeting, held on 30
June, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock split in
relations 1:40. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Aug 16, 2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 EPTI           
Terms:                    Reverse split/Split: 1:40
Current ISIN:                SE0013774668       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Aug 15, 2023       
New ISIN code:                SE0020699296       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Aug 16, 2023       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
