Montag, 14.08.2023

WKN: 913978 | ISIN: EE3100004250
Frankfurt
14.08.23
08:05 Uhr
4,830 Euro
+0,030
+0,62 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
14.08.2023 | 07:06
AS Harju Elekter Group.: Harju Elekter won Eesti Energia tender

AS Harju Elekter, a subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter Group, won the tender of Eesti Energia AS for the supply of prefabricated substations, distribution points, and equipment. Contracts are concluded after the dispute period has passed.

Framework agreements with a total value of 115 million euros will be concluded with Elektrilevi OÜ for 36 months, with the option to extend by 24 months. Under the agreements, goods will be supplied to other companies within the Eesti Energia Group, as well as to contract partners of Elektrilevi OÜ and Enefit Connect OÜ.

Eesti Energia is an international energy company that provides people with beneficial and convenient energy solutions, while continuously producing energy in a more environmentally friendly manner. Eesti Energia's domestic market extends from Finland to Poland. Elektrilevi is the largest network operator in Estonia, that covers 95% of Estonia with electricity grid. It is managing approximately 63,000 kilometres of power lines and 25,300 substations. Elektrilevi has more than 533,000 electricity network services customers.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 1000 people, and the Group's revenue in the first six months of 2023 was 102 million euros.

Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400

Additional information: Alvar Sass, Managing Director of AS Harju Elekter, +372 5393 3039

Prepared by:
Marit Tack
Corporate Communications Manager
+372 5340 8444
E-mail: marit.tack@harjuelekter.com
https://harjuelekter.com/investors/


