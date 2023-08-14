Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management August 14, 2023 at 10 am.





New Appointment at Panostaja Oyj: Christoffer Nordström becomes CEO of Hygga

The Board of Directors of Hygga, Panostaja's investment company, has appointed Christoffer Nordström, who served as interim CEO, as CEO. Nordström has worked in management positions in the company since 2010. He has very solid knowledge and experience in the field of healthcare.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

Additional information:

Tapio Tommila, CEO, Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 527 6311

https://panostaja.fi/en/





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group's net sales totaled MEUR 137,9.