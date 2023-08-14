Manx Telecom Streamlines Operations with Cerillion Upgrade

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, announced today that Manx Telecom, the largest telecommunications provider on the Isle of Man, has recently upgraded its Cerillion system to the latest release. As a result of the smooth and successful implementation, Manx Telecom has simplified its overall BSS/OSS architecture and is benefitting from Cerillion's open standards-based software, including TM Forum certified Open APIs, to establish a new foundation from which to further digitalise and automate its business operations.

Key to the upgrade was Cerillion's ability to support business change through configuration not customisation, allowing Manx Telecom to easily tailor its business processes, optimise its user experience, simplify integration, and rapidly launch new products and services. Since going live on the new product release, Manx Telecom and Cerillion have also completed "real-world certification" for the TM Forum Open APIs delivered as a core part of the solution.

"We have reaffirmed Cerillion as our strategic BSS/OSS partner and are very pleased with our move to the latest product release. Despite its size and complexity, it was completed on time and on budget," said Hugo van Zyl, Chief Technology Officer at Manx Telecom. "The upgrade is key to Manx Telecom's journey to streamline operations and establish a solid foundation for growth. Our trade-off is between simplicity and composability, between systems of record and differentiation, and Cerillion's pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite offers the perfect balance - providing a very broad range of modules and functions that are not only highly configurable but also designed to work in unison, allowing simplification of our overall architecture but also giving flexibility to support business change. The Open APIs have allowed us to integrate to other enabling systems in a powerful and orchestrated way."

"Manx Telecom is one of our longest standing customers and we are delighted that they continue to see the benefit of staying up to date with our product roadmap," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "BSS/OSS projects are certainly not trivial, but with our true product model and evergreen software upgrades we have simplified the whole process, providing the certainty of outcome that is needed to manage these mission-critical systems."

About Manx Telecom

Manx Telecom is the leading telecommunications provider on the Isle of Man. Our operations touch the lives of almost every individual and business on the Island. We deliver reliable and resilient connectivity and communications services at home and around the world through a full range of fixed line, mobile, broadband and secure data storage services. Continuous investment in our infrastructure empowers the Island, and its people, to contribute as a global centre of excellence for e-business and new technologies. For more information visit: www.manxtelecom.com

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

