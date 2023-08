Humble Group AB has applied to have its bond delisted from STO FN Bond Market Institutional. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. ISIN: SE0015243472 Trading code: BGR2124 The last day of trading will be on August 15, 2023. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280