PR Newswire
14.08.2023 | 11:36
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Furniture Village: The Nation's Favourite Sofa Trends have been revealed through a Google data study, and the results may surprise you

Green sofas are on the rise, as grey sofas fall in popularity.

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK's taste in sofas has changed since the pandemic, based on the latest UK Google search data revealed by the experts at Furniture Village.

Top sofa colours according to UK Google Search Data (PRNewsfoto/Furniture Village)

Sofa colour trends: vibrant colours are on the rise, but neutrals are not going anywhere

Grey has been the most searched sofa colour in the UK for three years in a row.

Mark Reynolds, Retail Buyer - Furniture Village commented: "This shows that consumers are still opting for neutral large furnishings, which they can then bring to life with accessories".

Green sofas were the 2nd most searched colour and have seen a 22% increase in interest since 2020.

As Mark Reynolds points out, "The colour green is having its moment within interiors this year, not just in sofa colours, but throughout the home. From forest hues to softer muted tones."

Most Searched Sofa Colours

  1. Grey Sofa
  2. Green Sofa
  3. Cream Sofa
  4. Pink Sofa
  5. Blue Sofa

Sofa style trends reveal people still prefer the classic designs

Since 2020, the top 3 most searched sofa styles have been the Chesterfield sofa, loveseat sofas and modular designs.

"Large, luxuriously upholstered in leather or fabric with deep-set tufted buttons and rolled arms, Chesterfield sofas are typically associated with great British interiors." Adds Mark Reynolds.

Practical design options have seen a rise in popularity. Searches for modular increased by 22% since 2020. The loveseat sofa designs for tighter rooms also saw a 32% increase within the same period.

Most Searched Sofa Style

  1. Chesterfield sofa
  2. Loveseat
  3. Modular sofa
  4. Sectional sofa
  5. Contemporary sofa

Sofa fabric trends show durable and practical fabrics as most popular

Leather is the most searched fabric option, and has been for the last few years.

"Leather is one of the most popular materials for households due to its durability. If you have children or pets, looking for a sofa which will clean easily, and stand the test of time is an important factor," said Mark Reynolds.

Boucle is fast becoming one of the top sofa fabric choices, after searches soared to 9 times the levels in 2020.

Most Searched Sofa Fabrics

  1. Leather Sofa
  2. Linen Sofa
  3. Fabric Sofa
  4. Boucle Sofa
  5. Velvet Sofa

Explore all the popular sofa choices and expert predictions for future favourites.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184689/Furniture_Village_Colours_Infographic.jpg
Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184690/Furniture_Village_Styles_Infographic.jpg

Top 10 sofa styles according to UK Search Data (PRNewsfoto/Furniture Village)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/furniture-village-the-nations-favourite-sofa-trends-have-been-revealed-through-a-google-data-study-and-the-results-may-surprise-you-301899624.html

