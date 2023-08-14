Analyst Firm Awards Leadership Position for Extensive Deployments, Hyperscaler Support and Broad Partner Ecosystem

Netcracker Technology announced today that GlobalData has given Netcracker the highest ranking out of 15 companies in its competitive landscape assessment of the Network Service Orchestration market segment, which involves automating the full lifecycle of services. The analyst firm assessed companies on several key criteria, including integration and interworking, production experience, solution components and standards and interface support.

Netcracker Digital OSS part of Netcracker Digital Platform achieved the highest position in GlobalData's report due to a number of factors, including support for a fully microservice-based environment, the most extensive deployments of single- and cross-domain service orchestration, production deployments running on the major public clouds, support for a broad set of APIs and standards organizations and a full suite of ecosystem partners and preconfigured templates.

Building upon this foundation, Netcracker Intelligent Operations Automation encompasses preintegrated solutions that combine Digital OSS functions, including intent-based Service Orchestration, real-time federated inventory and smart Service Assurance, with AI/analytics to deliver hyperautomation and agility within and across multiple network domains, cloud platforms and service partners. Benefits for operators include rapid service agility, dynamic network slicing and continuous network optimization driving new monetization opportunities.

"Netcracker's comprehensive set of orchestration solutions stands out with its ability to deliver intelligent automation to communications service providers across the service lifecycle," said Andy Hicks, Senior Principal Analyst at GlobalData and author of the report. "Hyperscaler support, an open environment and full end-to-end orchestration are becoming critical for operators that need to automate service and slice operations as well as quickly and easily create and deliver new services. All of these were factors in assigning Netcracker a Leader ranking in Network Service Orchestration."

"We have successfully delivered the most network service orchestration production deployments to operators around the world and are honored to lead the way in this exciting space," said Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker. "This leadership position from GlobalData is extremely meaningful to us and validates the significant research and development investment we have committed to in order to keep our solutions competitive in the market."

