DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "our," or "us") (NYSE: SNDA) announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"The Company's consistent occupancy and revenue growth year-over-year and the additional financial flexibility created by successful agreements with our two largest lending partners enable us to continue building on our strong operational momentum and prepare for strategic expansion," said Brandon Ribar, CEO and President. "Demand for senior housing continues to accelerate, and inventory supply remains slow. With our strong, stable leadership across the portfolio and dedication to operational excellence, Sonida is well positioned to serve the growing aging population and drive significant operating income growth for the Company."

Second Quarter Highlights

Weighted average occupancy for the Company's consolidated portfolio increased 120 basis points to 83.9% year-over-year.

Resident revenue increased $5.0 million, or 9.5% year-over-year.

Net loss for the second quarter was $12.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $7.5 million for Q2 2023, an increase of 78.0% year-over-year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $5.5 million year-to-date as compared to a use of cash of $2.1 million for the same period in 2022.

Results for the Company's consolidated portfolio of communities: Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022: Revenue Per Available Unit ("RevPAR") increased 9.9% to $3,300. Revenue Per Occupied Unit ("RevPOR") increased 8.3% to $3,932. Community Net Operating Income, a non-GAAP measure, increased $2.9 million. Adjusted Community Net Operating Income, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes $0.4 million and $0.5 million of state grant revenue received in Q2 2023 and Q2 2022, respectively, was $13.5 million and $10.6 million for Q2 2023 and Q2 2022, respectively. Community Net Operating Income Margin and Adjusted Community Net Operating Income Margin (non-GAAP measures with the latter adjusted for non-recurring state grant revenue) were 23.8% and 23.2%, for Q2 2023, respectively, and were 20.4% and 19.6% for Q2 2022, respectively. Q2 2023 vs. Q1 2023: RevPAR increased 0.5% to $3,300. RevPOR increased 0.6% to $3,932. Community Net Operating Income increased $0.2 million. Adjusted Community Net Operating Income, excluding $0.4 million and $2.0 million of state grant revenue received in Q2 2023 and Q1 2023, respectively, was $13.1 million and $11.4 million for Q2 2023 and Q1 2023, respectively. Community Net Operating Income Margin and Adjusted Community Net Operating Income Margin (adjusted for non-recurring state grant revenue) were 23.8% and 23.2% for Q2 2023, respectively, and 23.7% and 20.9% for Q1 2023, respectively.



SONIDA SENIOR LIVING, INC. SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 (in thousands) Three Month Ended June 30, Three Month Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 Consolidated results Resident revenue (1) $ 56,960 $ 51,996 $ 56,606 Management fees 531 600 505 Operating expenses 44,662 41,510 43,808 General and administrative expenses 6,574 9,439 7,063 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - - 36,339 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (1) (12,159 ) (7,410 ) 24,214 Net income (loss) (1) (12,212 ) (7,410 ) 24,145 Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) 7,538 4,236 7,794 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,288 (1,380 ) 3,249 Community net operating income (NOI) (2) 13,549 10,642 13,402 Community net operating income margin (2) 23.8 % 20.4 % 23.7 % Weighted average occupancy 83.9 % 82.7 % 84.0 % (1) Includes $0.4 million, $0.5 million, and $2.0 million of state grant revenue received in Q2 2023, Q2 2022, and Q1 2023, respectively. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, Community Net Operating Income, and Community Net Operating Income Margin are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the Company's definition of such measures, reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, and other information regarding the use of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations

Three months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to three months ended June 30, 2022

Revenues

Resident revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $57.0 million as compared to $52.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $5.0 million, or 9.5%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased occupancy and increased average rent rates.

Expenses

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $44.7 million as compared to $41.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $3.2 million, or 7.7%. The increase is primarily due to a $2.3 million increase in labor and employee-related expenses and $0.9 million in other expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $6.6 million as compared to $9.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $2.8 million. This decrease is primarily due to a $1.6 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense from the prior period and a $1.2 million net decrease in recurring corporate expenses.

The Company reported a net loss of $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net loss of $7.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. A major factor impacting the comparison of net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 includes federal grants received of $9.1 million in Q2 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $7.5 million compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 as compared to six months ended June 30, 2022

Revenues

Resident revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $113.6 million as compared to $102.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $10.8 million, or 10.5%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased occupancy and increased average rent rates.

Expenses

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $88.5 million as compared to $83.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $5.1 million, or 6.1%. The increase is primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in labor and employee-related expenses, a $0.4 million increase in service contracts, a $0.5 million increase in computer software/internet costs and $0.6 million increase in other expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $13.6 million as compared to $17.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of $4.1 million. This decrease is primarily due to a $2.6 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense from the prior year period and a $1.5 million net decrease in recurring corporate expenses.

The Company reported a net income of $11.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to a net loss of $24.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to the $36.3 million of gain on extinguishment of debt during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Significant Transactions

Fannie Mae Loan Modification

On June 29, 2023, the Company entered into a binding forbearance agreement with the Federal National Mortgage Association ("Fannie Mae") and ("Fannie Forbearance") for all 37 of its encumbered communities, effective as of June 1, 2023. Under the Fannie Forbearance, Fannie Mae agreed to forbear on its legal and equitable remedies otherwise available under the community loan agreements and mortgages and Master Credit Facility ("MCF") in connection with reduced debt service payments made by the Company during the Fannie Forbearance period, which expires on October 1, 2023. The Fannie Forbearance is the first of a two-step process to modify all existing mortgage agreements with Fannie Mae under a proposed loan modification agreement, as defined in the Fannie Forbearance ("Loan Modification Agreement"). The terms outlined in the agreed upon term sheet accompanying the Fannie Forbearance will be included in the proposed subsequent Loan Modification Agreement. In the second step, the Company and Fannie Mae have agreed to exercise commercially reasonable efforts to enter into the Loan Modification Agreement for each of their existing mortgage agreements before October 1, 2023. The execution of the Loan Modification Agreement is subject to certain conditions, including Sonida continuing to perform under the Forbearance Agreement, the completion of the definitive documentation, and the absence of any other events of default under the community mortgages and MCF. The forbearance and subsequent loan modification provide the Company with additional financial flexibility and increases its liquidity position.

Under the terms of the Fannie Forbearance and anticipated Loan Modification Agreement, the mortgage principal payments on 18 community mortgages, ranging from July 2024 to December 2026, will be extended to December 2026. The remaining 19 communities under the MCF have existing maturities in December 2028. The Company will not be required to make scheduled principal payments due under the 18 community mortgages and 19 communities under the MCF through the revised maturity date of December 2026 and 36 months from June 1, 2023, respectively. The monthly interest rate will be reduced by a 1.5% weighted average on all 37 communities for 12 months.

Ally Loan Amendment

On June 29, 2023 and concurrent with the Fannie Forbearance, the Company executed a second amendment ("Ally Amendment") to its refinance facility ("Ally Term Loan") and limited payment guaranty with Ally Bank ("Second Amended and Restated Limited Payment Guaranty") with terms that include a waiver of its current $13.0 million liquid assets requirement through June 30, 2024. During the waiver period (June 30, 2023 through July 1, 2024, the "Waiver Period"), a new and temporary liquid assets minimum threshold will be established at $6.0 million and measured weekly. Beginning on July 1, 2024, a new liquid assets requirement of $7.0 million will be effective, with such threshold increasing $1.0 million per month through the earlier of the release of the Waiver Period or December 31, 2024. In addition, the Company must replace its current $2.3 million interest rate cap ("IRC") on the $88.1 million notional value of the Ally Term Loan at a 2.25% SOFR strike rate once the current IRC expires on November 30, 2023. On July 3, the Company funded the $2.3 million interest rate cap reserve to Ally Bank.

Conversant Equity Commitment

In connection with the Fannie Forbearance and Ally Amendment signed on June 29, 2023, the Company entered into a $13.5 million equity commitment agreement ("Equity Commitment") with Conversant Dallas Parkway (A) LP and Conversant Dallas Parkway (B) LP, (together "Conversant") for a term of 18 months. The Equity Commitment had a commitment fee of $675,000 payable through the issuance of 67,500 shares of common stock of the Company. Sonida shall have the right, but not the obligation, to utilize Conversant's equity commitment and may draw on the commitment in whole or in part. The Company made a $6.0 million equity draw on July 3, 2023 in exchange for 600,000 shares of common stock of the Company.

The foregoing description of the Fannie Forbearance, the Ally Amendment, Second Amended & Restated Limited Payment Guaranty, and Equity Commitment and related transactions contemplated do not purport to be complete and are subject to, and qualified in their entirety by, the full text of the Fannie Forbearance, the Ally Amendment, Second Amended and Restated Limited Payment Guaranty, and Equity Commitment which are filed as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, 10.3 and 10.4, respectively, to the Company's Form 8-K filed on July 5, 2023, incorporated herein by reference.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash flows

The table below presents a summary of the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities (in thousands):

Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,537 $ (2,070 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,355 ) (24,491 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,304 ) (19,946 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (10,122 ) $ (46,507 )

In addition to $7.2 million of unrestricted cash on hand as of June 30, 2023, our future liquidity will depend in part upon our operating performance, which will be affected by prevailing economic conditions, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and financial, business and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. Principal sources of liquidity are expected to be cash flows from operations, proceeds from debt refinancings or loan modifications, proceeds from the issuance of common or preferred stock, COVID-19 or related relief grants from various state agencies, and/or proceeds from the sale of owned assets. In June 2023, the Company entered into the Fannie Forbearance, the Ally Amendment, Second Amended and Restated Limited Payment Guaranty, and the Equity Agreement, as disclosed above. These transactions are expected to provide additional financial flexibility to the Company and increase its liquidity position. In March 2022, the Company completed the refinancing of certain existing mortgage debt, which was further amended in December 2022 and June 2023.

The Company has implemented plans, which include strategic and cash-preservation initiatives, designed to provide the Company with adequate liquidity to meet its obligations for at least the 12-month period following the date its second quarter 2023 financial statements are issued. While the Company's plans are designed to provide it with adequate liquidity to meet its financial obligations, the remediation plan is dependent on conditions and matters that may be outside of the Company's control, and no assurance can be given that certain options will be available on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all. If the Company is unable to successfully execute all of the planned initiatives or if the plan does not fully mitigate the Company's liquidity challenges, the Company's operating plans and resulting cash flows along with its cash and cash equivalents and other sources of liquidity may not be sufficient to fund operations for the 12-month period following the date the financial statements are issued.

The Company, from time to time, considers and evaluates financial and capital raising transactions related to its portfolio, including debt refinancings and modifications, purchases and sales of assets and other transactions. There can be no assurance that the Company will continue to generate cash flows at or above current levels, or that the Company will be able to obtain the capital necessary to meet the Company's short and long-term capital requirements.

Recent changes in the current economic environment, and other future changes, could result in decreases in the fair value of assets, slowing of transactions, and the tightening of liquidity and credit markets. These impacts could make securing debt or refinancings for the Company or buyers of the Company's properties more difficult or on terms not acceptable to the Company. The Company's actual liquidity and capital funding requirements depend on numerous factors, including its operating results, its capital expenditures for community investment, and general economic conditions, as well as other factors described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023 and "Item. 1A. Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2023.

Definitions of RevPAR and RevPOR

RevPAR, or average monthly revenue per available unit, is defined by the Company as resident revenue for the period, divided by the weighted average number of available units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

RevPOR, or average monthly revenue per occupied unit, is defined by the Company as resident revenue for the period, divided by the weighted average number of occupied units in the corresponding portfolio for the period, divided by the number of months in the period.

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Resident revenue $ 56,960 $ 51,996 $ 113,566 $ 102,830 Management fees 531 600 1,036 1,228 Managed community reimbursement revenue 5,363 7,041 10,325 14,063 Total revenues 62,854 59,637 124,927 118,121 Expenses: Operating expense 44,662 41,510 88,470 83,439 General and administrative expense 6,574 9,439 13,637 17,712 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,927 9,671 19,808 19,249 Managed community reimbursement expense 5,363 7,041 10,325 14,063 Total expenses 66,526 67,661 132,240 134,463 Other income (expense): Interest income 188 2 382 3 Interest expense (8,558 ) (7,920 ) (17,425 ) (15,523 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net - - 36,339 (641 ) Gain on sale of assets, net - - 251 - Other income (expense), net (117 ) 8,532 (179 ) 8,669 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (12,159 ) (7,410 ) 12,055 (23,834 ) Provision for income taxes (53 ) - (122 ) (254 ) Net income (loss) (12,212 ) (7,410 ) 11,933 (24,088 ) Dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock - (1,134 ) - (2,267 ) Undeclared dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock (1,230 ) - (2,428 ) - Undistributed net income allocated to participating securities - - (1,419 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (13,442 ) $ (8,544 ) $ 8,086 $ (26,355 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 6,381 6,358 6,374 6,350 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 6,381 6,358 6,856 6,350 Basic net income (loss) per common share $ (2.11 ) $ (1.34 ) $ 1.27 $ (4.15 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ (2.11 ) $ (1.34 ) $ 1.18 $ (4.15 )

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,203 $ 16,913 Restricted cash 13,417 13,829 Accounts receivable, net 7,586 6,114 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,008 4,099 Derivative assets 1,600 2,611 Total current assets 34,814 43,566 Property and equipment, net 606,069 615,754 Other assets, net 1,226 1,948 Total assets $ 642,109 $ 661,268 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,005 $ 7,272 Accrued expenses 36,008 36,944 Current portion of notes payable, net of deferred loan costs 88,636 46,029 Deferred income 4,142 3,419 Federal and state income taxes payable 61 - Other current liabilities 554 653 Total current liabilities 139,406 94,317 Notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and current portion 547,381 625,002 Other liabilities 77 113 Total liabilities 686,864 719,432 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable preferred stock: Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 41 shares authorized, 41 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 45,978 43,550 Shareholders' deficit: Authorized shares - 15,000 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; none issued or outstanding, except Series A convertible preferred stock as noted above - - Authorized shares - 15,000 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 7,178 and 6,670 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 72 67 Additional paid-in capital 294,320 295,277 Retained deficit (385,125 ) (397,058 ) Total shareholders' deficit (90,733 ) (101,714 ) Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders' deficit $ 642,109 $ 661,268

Sonida Senior Living, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 11,933 $ (24,088 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,808 19,249 Amortization of deferred loan costs 788 519 Gain on sale of assets, net (251 ) - Write-off of other assets - 535 Unrealized loss on interest rate cap, net 1,103 45 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (36,339 ) 641 Provision for bad debt 334 522 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,503 4,067 Other non-cash items (1 ) 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,807 ) (1,387 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,316 700 Other assets, net 294 (301 ) Accounts payable and accrued expense 6,100 (2,524 ) Federal and state income taxes payable 61 (421 ) Deferred income 723 352 Other current liabilities (28 ) 17 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,537 (2,070 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of new communities - (12,342 ) Capital expenditures (9,698 ) (12,149 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 343 - Net cash used in investing activities (9,355 ) (24,491 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from notes payable - 80,000 Repayments of notes payable (5,893 ) (94,247 ) Purchase of common stock - (219 ) Dividends paid on Series A convertible preferred stock - (2,985 ) Purchase of interest rate cap - (258 ) Deferred loan costs paid (327 ) (2,180 ) Other financing costs (84 ) (57 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,304 ) (19,946 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,122 ) (46,507 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 30,742 92,876 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 20,620 $ 46,369

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

This earnings release contains the financial measures (1) Community Net Operating Income and Adjusted Community Net Operating Income, (2) Community Net Operating Income Margin and Adjusted Community Net Operating Income Margin, (3) Adjusted EBITDA, (4) Revenue per Occupied Unit (RevPOR) and (5) Revenue per Available Unit (RevPAR), all of which are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures are intended to aid investors in better understanding the factors and trends affecting the Company's performance and liquidity. However, investors should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or revenue. Investors are cautioned that amounts presented in accordance with the Company's definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies calculate non-GAAP measures in the same manner. Investors are urged to review the following reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures from the most comparable financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Community Net Operating Income and Consolidated Community Net Operating Income Margin are non-GAAP performance measures for the Company's consolidated owned portfolio of communities that the Company defines as net income (loss) excluding: general and administrative expenses (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense), interest income, interest expense, other income/expense, provision for income taxes, settlement fees and expenses, revenue and operating expenses from the Company's disposed properties; and further adjusted to exclude income/expense associated with non-cash, non-operational, transactional, or organizational restructuring items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and impacts the comparability of performance between periods. For the periods presented herein, such other items include depreciation and amortization expense, gain(loss) on extinguishment of debt, gain(loss) on disposition of assets, long-lived asset impairment, and loss on non-recurring settlements with third parties. The Community Net Operating Income Margin is calculated by dividing Community Net Operating Income by community resident revenue. Adjusted Community Net Operating Income and Adjusted Community Net Operating Income Margin are further adjusted to exclude the impact from non-recurring state grant funds received.

The Company believes that presentation of Community Net Operating Income, Community Net Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Community Net Operating Income, and Adjusted Community Net Operating Income Margin as performance measures are useful to investors because (i) they are one of the metrics used by the Company's management to evaluate the performance of our core consolidated owed portfolio of communities, to review the Company's comparable historic and prospective core operating performance of the consolidated owned communities, and to make day-to-day operating decisions; (ii) they provide an assessment of operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely revenues and the controllable cost structure of the organization, by eliminating items related to the Company's financing and capital structure and other items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance, and impacts the comparability of performance between periods.

Community Net Operating Income, Net Community Operating Income Margin, Adjusted Community Net Operating Income, and Adjusted Community Net Operating Income Margin have material limitations as a performance measure, including: (i) excluded general and administrative expenses are necessary to operate the Company and oversee its communities; (ii) excluded interest is necessary to operate the Company's business under its current financing and capital structure; (iii) excluded depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges may represent the wear and tear and/or reduction in value of the Company's communities, and other assets and may be indicative of future needs for capital expenditures; and (iv) the Company may incur income/expense similar to those for which adjustments are made, such as gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, gain(loss) on disposition of assets, loss on settlements, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and transaction and other costs, and such income/expense may significantly affect the Company's operating results.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 Consolidated Community Net Operating Income Net income (loss) $ (12,212 ) $ (7,410 ) $ 24,145 General and administrative expenses 6,574 9,439 7,063 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,927 9,671 9,881 Interest income (188 ) (2 ) (194 ) Interest expense 8,558 7,920 8,867 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - (36,339 ) Gain on sale of assets, net - - (251 ) Other (income) expense (1) 117 (8,532 ) 62 Provision for income taxes 53 - 69 Settlement fees and expenses, net (2) 559 39 404 Other taxes 161 (483 ) (305 ) Consolidated community net operating income 13,549 10,642 13,402 Resident revenue $ 56,960 $ 51,996 $ 56,606 Consolidated community net operating income margin 23.8 % 20.4 % 23.7 % COVID-19 state relief grants (3) 411 524 2,037 Adjusted community net operating income $ 13,138 $ 10,118 $ 11,365 Adjusted community net operating income margin 23.2 % 19.6 % 20.8 % (1) Includes $9.1 million federal relief funds received for Q2 2022. (2) Settlement fees and expenses relate to non-recurring settlements with third parties for contract terminations, insurance claims, and related fees. (3) COVID-19 relief revenue are grants and other funding received from third parties to aid in the COVID-19 response and includes state relief funds received.

ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP performance measures that the Company defines as net income (loss) excluding: depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, interest expense, other expense/income, provision for income taxes; and further adjusted to exclude income/expense associated with non-cash, non-operational, transactional, or organizational restructuring items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and impacts the comparability of performance between periods. For the periods presented herein, such other items include stock-based compensation expense, provision for bad debts, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of assets, long-lived asset impairment, casualty losses, and transaction and conversion costs.

The Company believes that presentation of Adjusted EBITDA's impact as a performance measure is useful to investors because it provides an assessment of operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely revenues and the controllable cost structure of the organization, by eliminating items related to the Company's financing and capital structure and other items that management does not consider as part of the Company's underlying core operating performance and that management believes impact the comparability of performance between periods.

Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as a performance measure, including: (i) excluded interest is necessary to operate the Company's business under its current financing and capital structure; (ii) excluded depreciation, amortization and impairment charges may represent the wear and tear and/or reduction in value of the Company's communities and other assets and may be indicative of future needs for capital expenditures; and (iii) the Company may incur income/expense similar to those for which adjustments are made, such as bad debts, gain(loss) on sale of assets, or gain(loss) on debt extinguishment, non-cash stock-based compensation expense and transaction and other costs, and such income/expense may significantly affect the Company's operating results.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ (12,212 ) $ (7,410 ) $ 24,145 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,927 9,671 9,881 Stock-based compensation expense 601 2,240 902 Provision for bad debt 96 416 238 Interest income (188 ) (2 ) (194 ) Interest expense 8,558 7,920 8,867 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - - (36,339 ) Gain on sale of assets, net - - (251 ) Other (income) expense, net (1) 117 (8,532 ) 62 Provision for income taxes 53 - 69 Casualty losses (2) 456 (114 ) - Transaction and conversion costs (3) 130 47 414 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,538 $ 4,236 $ 7,794 (1) Includes COVID-19 relief revenue and grants received from federal relief funds of $9.1 million for Q2 2022. (2) Casualty losses relate to non-recurring insured claims for unexpected events. (3) Transaction and conversion costs relate to legal and professional fees incurred for transactions, restructure projects, or related projects.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Second Quarter (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Increase (decrease) First Quarter 2023 Sequential increase (decrease) Selected Operating Results I. Consolidated community portfolio Number of communities 62 62 - 62 - Unit capacity 5,753 5,774 (21 ) 5,749 4 Weighted average occupancy (1) 83.9 % 82.7 % 1.2 % 84.0 % (0.1 )% RevPAR $ 3,300 $ 3,002 $ 298 $ 3,282 $ 18 RevPOR $ 3,932 $ 3,629 $ 303 $ 3,909 $ 23 Consolidated community net operating income $ 13,549 $ 10,642 $ 2,907 $ 13,402 $ 147 Consolidated community net operating income margin (3) 23.8 % 20.4 % 3.4 % 23.7 % 0.1 % Consolidated community net operating income, net of general and administrative expenses (2) $ 7,576 $ 3,443 $ 4,133 $ 7,241 $ 335 Consolidated community net operating income margin, net of general and administrative expenses (2) 13.3 % 6.6 % 6.7 % 12.8 % 0.5 % II. Consolidated Debt Information (Excludes insurance premium financing) Total variable rate mortgage debt (4) $ 137,253 $ 130,261 N/A $ 137,453 N/A Total fixed rate debt $ 499,078 $ 540,714 N/A $ 500,721 N/A (1) Weighted average occupancy represents actual days occupied divided by total number of available days during the quarter. (2) General and administrative expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense in order to remove the fluctuation in fair value due to market volatility. (3) Includes $0.4 million, $0.5 million, and $2.0 million of state grant revenue received in Q2 2023, Q2 2022, and Q1 2023, respectively. Excluding the grant revenue, Q2 2023 consolidated community NOI margin was 23.2%. (4) As of June 30, 2023, the entire balance of our outstanding variable-rate debt obligations were covered by interest rate cap agreements.

