" We had a strong quarter with revenue up 18% over the second quarter last year. The leverage that we gained from this higher sales volume led to measurably improved operating income and net income, as well as solid EBITDA performance," commented Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO.

He added, " We continued to gain traction in the Middle East as our international revenue doubled year-over-year and accounted for nearly 20% of our total revenue mix during the quarter. We added to our technical sales and business development team and completed our new service and technology center during the quarter. We continue to be encouraged by the many opportunities in the Middle East region.

" On the domestic front, given the completion of our capacity expansion in Vernal, Utah, we have begun to refurbish a second customer's PDC bits as part of our contract services work. Over time, we aim to replicate the success and volume of services performed with that of our long-time legacy customer. Overall, we continue to see our investments in manufacturing capacity and personnel pay off."

Second Quarter 2023 Review (See at "Definitions" the composition of product/service revenue categories.)

($ in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Change Sequential Change Year/Year North America 4,325 5,475 4,021 (21.0 )% 7.6 % International 1,042 806 520 29.3 % 100.4 % Total Revenue $ 5,367 $ 6,281 $ 4,541 (14.5 )% 18.2 % Tool (DNR) Revenue $ 3,552 $ 4,254 $ 2,892 (16.5 )% 22.8 % Contract Services 1,815 2,027 1,649 (10.5 )% 10.1 % Total Revenue $ 5,367 $ 6,281 $ 4,541 (14.5 )% 18.2 %

Revenue growth year-over-year reflected the recovery in the North America oil & gas industry, strengthened market share for the Drill-N-Ream® (DNR) wellbore conditioning tool domestically and internationally, and continued strong demand for the refurbishment of drill bits and other related tools.

For the second quarter of 2023, North America revenue comprised approximately 81% of total revenue, with remaining sales all within the Middle East. Revenue growth year-over-year in North America was due to increased tool revenue and growth in Contract Services. International revenue doubled over last year's period, which reflected improved market conditions and the strengthening of the Company's Middle East technical sales and marketing team.

The revenue decline from the sequential first quarter of 2023 reflects strong tool sales from the Company's U.S. channel partner during the prior period, and a decline in the U.S. rig count.

Second Quarter 2023 Operating Costs

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2022 Change Sequential Change Year/Year Cost of revenue $ 2,013 $ 2,239 $ 2,116 (10.1 )% (4.9 )% As a percent of sales 37.5 % 35.6 % 46.6 % Selling, general & administrative $ 2,459 $ 2,339 $ 1,894 5.1 % 29.8 % As a percent of sales 45.8 % 37.2 % 41.7 % Depreciation & amortization $ 349 $ 326 $ 403 7.2 % (13.2 )% Total operating expenses $ 4,821 $ 4,903 $ 4,413 (1.7 )% 9.3 % Operating Income $ 546 $ 1,378 $ 128 (60.4 )% 327.5 % As a % of sales 10.2 % 21.9 % 2.8 % Other income (expense) including Income tax $ 107 $ 135 $ (184 ) (21.0 )% NA Net Income (loss) $ 323 $ 1,513 $ (57 ) (78.6 )% NA Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01 $ 0.05 $ (0.00 ) Adjusted EBITDA¹ $ 1,213 $ 2,019 $ 831 (39.9 )% 46.0 % As a % of sales 22.6 % 32.1 % 18.3 % 1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, and unusual items. See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding SDP's use of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

When comparing with the prior-year second quarter, higher volume, improved processes and operational efficiencies drove enhanced leverage despite continued investments in people and higher legal expenses. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses in the second quarter of 2023 included legal expenses of $450 thousand due to continuing litigation for the Company's patent infringement lawsuit over violations of the patents on its DNR tool. The increase in SG&A also reflected the expansion of the Company's Middle East operations.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased approximately 13% year-over-year as a result of fully amortizing a portion of intangible assets and fully depreciating manufacturing center equipment.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Year-to-date cash generated by operations was $921 thousand compared with $1.4 million in the year-ago period. Cash at the end of the quarter was $1.2 million, down $978 thousand from year-end 2022 due to working capital timing, higher capital expenditures, and an increase in inventory for anticipated demand for the DNR in the Middle East. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company received a $750 thousand payment related to delayed accounts receivable.

Capital expenditures of $2.4 million year-to-date were largely in support of the Company's Middle East operations, which included the DNR rental tool fleet and the new service and technology center that opened in the second quarter. The Company expects capital spending for fiscal 2023 to range between $3.5 million to $4.0 million.

Total debt at quarter-end was $1.9 million. On July 28, 2023, the Company executed a new credit agreement with Vast Bank, National Association, which included a 5-year, $1.7 million term loan, a 2-year, $750,000 revolving credit line, and a program whereby the lender can purchase certain accounts receivable. The proceeds from the receivables program were used to repay the full amount outstanding under the Company's prior credit agreement.

2023 guidance updated to account for decline in the U.S. rig count and additional patent infringement litigation costs

As of August 14, 2023 Updated Guidance Previous Guidance Revenue $22.0 million to $24.0 million $24.0 million to $27.0 million SG&A expense $9.0 million to $9.5 million (includes approximately $1.2 million in legal expenses for ongoing patent infringement litigation) $9.0 million to $10.0 million (includes approximately $1.0 million in legal expenses for ongoing patent infringement litigation) Adjusted EBITDA1 $5.5 million to $6.5 million $6.5 million to $7.5 million 1See "Forward Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information about this non-GAAP measure.

Definitions and Composition of Product/Service Revenue:

Tool (DNR) Revenue is the sum of tool sales/rental revenue and other related tool revenue, which is comprised of royalties and fleet maintenance fees.

Contract Services revenue is comprised of repair and manufacturing services for drill bits and other tools or products for customers.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs, and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for leading oil field service companies. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers' custom products. The Company's strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitations, the Company's strategic review process, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the business, the Company's strategy, future operations, success at developing future tools, the Company's effectiveness at executing its business strategy and plans, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, and ability to outperform are forward-looking statements. The use of words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project", "forecast," "should" or " plan, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward -looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, the effectiveness of success at expansion in the Middle East, options available for market channels in North America, the deferral of the commercialization of the Strider technology, the success of the Company's business strategy and prospects for growth; the market success of the Company's specialized tools, effectiveness of its sales efforts, its cash flow and liquidity; financial projections and actual operating results; the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; the availability and terms of capital; competition and government regulations; the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related impact on the oil and natural gas industry; and general economic conditions. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the Company's plans and described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Forward Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forward-looking adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort largely because forecasting or predicting our future operating results is subject to many factors out of our control or not readily predictable. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2023 and future financial results. This non-GAAP financial measure is a preliminary estimate and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with purchase accounting, quarter-end, and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company's actual results and preliminary financial data set forth in this presentation may be material.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue North America $ 4,325,055 $ 4,021,118 $ 9,800,115 $ 7,766,133 International 1,042,295 519,724 1,848,449 904,874 Total Revenue $ 5,367,350 $ 4,540,842 $ 11,648,564 $ 8,671,007 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenue $ 2,013,167 $ 2,116,096 $ 4,251,758 $ 3,883,995 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 2,458,804 1,894,403 4,797,653 3,541,051 Depreciation and amortization expense 349,447 402,648 675,460 813,379 Total operating cost and expenses $ 4,821,418 $ 4,413,147 $ 9,724,871 $ 8,238,425 Operating income $ 545,932 $ 127,695 $ 1,923,693 $ 432,582 Other income (expense) Interest income 13,755 2,978 30,653 3,176 Interest expense (129,866 ) (132,738 ) (283,956 ) (256,600 ) Recovery of related party note receivable - (22,146 ) 350,262 - Gain / (Loss) on sale or disposition of assets - - - (22,146 ) Total other income (expense) (116,111 ) (151,906 ) 96,959 (275,570 ) Income before income taxes 429,821 (24,209 ) 2,020,652 157,012 Income tax expense (106,654 ) (32,299 ) (184,266 ) (63,683 ) Net income (loss) $ 323,167 $ (56,508 ) $ 1,836,386 $ 93,329 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 29,247,563 28,235,001 29,246,328 28,235,001 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 29,295,761 28,235,001 29,294,526 28,305,101

Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 1,179,791 $ 2,158,025 Accounts receivable 4,687,791 3,241,221 Prepaid expenses 351,840 367,823 Inventories 3,152,403 2,081,260 Assets held for sale - 216,000 Other current assets 192,493 140,238 Total current assets 9,564,318 8,204,567 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,086,053 8,576,851 Intangible assets, net - 69,444 Right of use assets (net of amortization) 559,405 638,102 Other noncurrent assets 112,619 111,519 Total assets $ 21,322,395 $ 17,600,483 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,433,587 $ 1,043,581 Accrued expenses 959,966 891,793 Accrued income tax 524,687 351,618 Current portion of operating lease liability 52,116 44,273 Current portion of financial obligation 78,842 74,636 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts 1,424,057 1,125,864 Other current liabilities - 216,000 Total current liabilities 5,473,255 3,747,765 Operating lease liability, less current portion 342,344 523,375 Long-term financial obligation, less current portion 3,996,937 4,038,022 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of discounts 448,424 529,499 Deferred income 675,000 675,000 Total liabilities 10,935,960 9,513,661 Shareholders' equity Common stock - $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,245,080 shares issued and outstanding 29,253 29,245 Additional paid-in-capital 44,407,147 43,943,928 Accumulated deficit (34,049,965 ) (35,886,351 ) Total shareholders' equity 10,386,435 8,086,822 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,322,395 $ 17,600,483

Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 1,836,386 93,329 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 675,460 813,379 Share-based compensation expense 456,819 422,601 Loss on sale or dispositon of assets, net 22,146 Right-of-use amortization 103,624 - Amortization of deferred loan cost 3,087 9,262 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,446,570 ) 72,452 Inventories (1,071,143 ) (149,223 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (37,372 ) (285,628 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 227,145 342,193 Income tax payable 173,069 13,422 Net cash provided by operating activities 920,505 1,353,933 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,432,561 ) (1,249,419 ) Proceeds from recovery of related party note receivable 350,262 - Net cash used in investing activities (2,082,299 ) (1,249,419 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Principal payments on debt (283,139 ) (281,487 ) Proceeds received from debt borrowings 131,552 182,318 Payments on revolving loan (499,887 ) (553,650 ) Proceeds from exercised options 6,408 - Proceeds received from revolving loan 828,626 553,631 Net cash used in financing activities 183,560 (99,188 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (978,234 ) 5,326 Cash at beginning of period 2,158,025 2,822,100 Cash at end of period $ 1,179,791 $ 2,827,426

Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA1 Reconciliation

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 323,167 $ 1,513,219 $ (56,510 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 349,446 326,014 402,648 Interest expense, net 116,111 137,193 129,760 Share-based compensation 229,671 227,148 212,469 Net non-cash compensation 88,200 88,200 88,200 Income tax expense 106,654 77,612 32,299 Recovery of Related Party Note Receivable (350,262 ) - (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets - - 22,146 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA¹ $ 1,213,249 $ 2,019,124 $ 831,012 GAAP Revenue $ 5,367,350 $ 6,281,214 $ 4,540,842 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.6 % 32.1 % 18.3 % 1 Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and other items as noted in the reconciliation table. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important supplemental measure of operating performance and uses it to assess performance and inform operating decisions. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP financial measure. The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance, including net cash provided by operations, operating income, and net income. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may vary substantially from the methods used by other companies and investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on it.

