HARTLAND, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. (NYSE: FATH), an industry leader in on-demand digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands)
6/30/2023
6/30/2022
6/30/2023
6/30/2022
Revenue
$34,474
$41,985
$69,481
$82,526
Net income (loss)
$(7,264)
$34,284
$(8,595)
$53,278
Adjusted net income (loss)1
$(5,669)
$1,497
$(11,171)
$696
Adjusted EBITDA1
$4,819
$8,973
$8,920
$14,846
Adjusted EBITDA margin1
14.0%
21.4%
12.8%
18.0%
1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Information." Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the appendix.
"Fathom's results for the second quarter were consistent with our expectations as we continue to realize cost savings from our previously announced optimization plan, partially offsetting the impact of a challenging macro environment," said Ryan Martin, Fathom Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we grew order volumes approximately 10% on a sequential basis, increasing our backlog, and improved sequentially our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin by 17.5% and 230 basis points, respectively. Our focus remains on fully leveraging our comprehensive capabilities to meet the high-mix, low-to-mid volume production needs of enterprise-level customers and driving profitable, long-term growth."
Summary of Financial Results
Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $34.5 million compared to $42.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 17.9% primarily due to lower production volumes driven by the softer macroeconomic environment, primarily impacting Fathom's production precision sheet metal product line. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, revenue totaled $69.5 million versus $82.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $10.5 million, or 30.6% of revenue, compared to $15.5 million, or 37.0% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $22.5 million, or 32.4% of revenue, compared to $27.5 million, or 33.4% of revenue, which includes approximately $3.2 million in non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, for the same period in 2022.
Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $(7.3) million compared to net income of $34.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the revaluation of Fathom warrants and earnout shares, stock compensation expense, optimization plan expenses, and other costs, Fathom reported an adjusted net loss in the second quarter of 2023 totaling $(5.7) million compared to adjusted net income of $1.5 million for the same period in 2022.
Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $(8.6) million compared to net income of $53.3 million for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the adjusted net loss was $(11.2) million compared to adjusted net income of $0.7 million for the same period in 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $4.8 million versus $9.0 million for the same period in 2022 primarily due to lower volume leverage, partially offset by cost savings from the execution of Fathom's optimization plan. The Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 14.0% compared to 21.4% in the second quarter of 2022.
For the six months ended June 30, 2023, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were $8.9 million and 12.8%, respectively, compared to $14.8 million and 18.0%, respectively, for the same period in 2022.
Conference Call
Fathom will host a conference call on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results for the second quarter 2023 and provide the company's outlook for the third quarter 2023. The dial-in number for callers in the U.S. is +1-833-470-1428 and the dial-in number for international callers is +1-404-975-4839. The access code for all callers is 900561. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, please visit the investor relations section of Fathom's website at https://investors.fathommfg.com.
A replay of the conference call can be accessed through August 21, 2023, by dialing +1-866-813-9403 (US) or +1-929-458-6194 (international), and then entering the access code 173691. The webcast will also be archived on Fathom's website.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom is one of the largest on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs of some of the largest and most innovative companies in the world. With more than 25 quick turn manufacturing processes combined with an extensive national footprint, Fathom seamlessly blends in-house capabilities across plastic and metal additive technologies, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, sheet metal fabrication, design and engineering, and more. Fathom has more than 35 years of industry experience and is at the forefront of the Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing revolution, serving clients in the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, IOT sectors, and others. Fathom's certifications include: ITAR Registered, ISO 9001:2015 Design Certified, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100:2016, and NIST 800-171. To learn more, visit https://fathommfg.com/.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimates," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation ("Fathom") that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of our business combination with Altimar Acquisition Corp. II; changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or any future outbreaks of other highly infectious or contagious disease; the implementation of our optimization plan could result in greater costs and fewer benefits than we anticipate; the outcome of litigation related to or arising out of the business combination, or any adverse developments therein or delays or costs resulting therefrom; the ability to meet the New York Stock Exchange's listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; costs related to the business combination and additional factors discussed in Fathom's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 7, 2023, as amended on May 1, 2023, as well as Fathom's other filings with the SEC. If any of the risks described above materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by our forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Fathom does not presently know or that Fathom currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Fathom's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Fathom's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Fathom undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release includes Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures that we use to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance, as they are similar to measures reported by our public competitors and regularly used by security analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.
We define and calculate Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) before the impact of any change in the estimated fair value of the company's warrants or earnout shares, tax receivable agreement liability, optimization plan expenses, goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-cash and non-core items, as described in the reconciliation included in the appendix to this press release. We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the impact of interest income or expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for the following items: change in the estimated fair value of the company's warrants or earnout shares, tax receivable agreement liability, optimization plan expenses, goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-cash and non-core items, as described in the reconciliation included in the appendix to this press release. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain expenses that are required in accordance with U.S. GAAP because they are non-recurring (for example, in the case of optimization plan expenses), non-cash (for example, in the case of depreciation, amortization, goodwill impairment, and stock-based compensation) or are not related to our underlying business performance (for example, in the case of interest income and expense). Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. We include these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate Fathom's core operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments.
Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures is unavailable to Fathom without unreasonable effort. The company is not able to provide reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Fathom's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to Fathom without unreasonable effort. Fathom provides a range for its Adjusted EBITDA forecast that it believes will be achieved, however it cannot accurately predict all the components of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. Fathom provides an Adjusted EBITDA forecast because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted above. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Period Ended
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
10,733
$
10,713
Accounts receivable, net
24,496
28,641
Inventory
17,177
15,718
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,618
3,588
Total current assets
55,024
58,660
Property and equipment, net
48,384
47,703
Right-of-use lease assets, net
12,034
12,565
Intangible assets, net
242,342
251,412
Other non-current assets
144
175
Total assets
$
357,928
$
370,515
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
10,311
$
7,982
Accrued expenses
8,155
8,176
Current lease liability
2,233
2,374
Other current liabilities
3,478
4,828
Current portion of debt, net
49,167
42,744
Total current liabilities
73,344
66,104
Long-term debt, net
109,551
114,327
Fathom earnout shares liability
808
5,960
Sponsor earnout shares liability
137
930
Warrant liability
600
2,780
Payable to related parties pursuant to the tax receivable agreement (includes $4,050 and $4,000 at fair value, respectively)
28,263
25,360
Noncurrent lease liability
10,285
11,083
Total liabilities
222,988
226,544
Commitments and Contingencies:
Contingently Redeemable Preferred Equity:
Redeemable non-controlling interest in Fathom OpCo
80,059
92,207
Shareholders' Equity:
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 70,085,417 and 65,808,764 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
7
7
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 66,547,589 and 70,153,051 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
7
7
Additional paid-in-capital
592,068
587,941
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(107
)
(107
)
Accumulated deficit
(537,094
)
(536,084
)
Shareholders' equity attributable to Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation
54,881
51,764
Total Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity, and Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest
$
357,928
$
370,515
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Revenue
$
34,474
$
41,985
$
69,481
$
82,526
Cost of revenue
23,940
26,437
47,002
54,981
Gross profit
10,534
15,548
22,479
27,545
Operating expenses
Selling, general, and administrative
9,445
11,617
20,217
26,381
Depreciation and amortization
4,643
4,452
9,218
8,968
Restructuring
1,406
-
2,056
-
Total operating expenses
15,494
16,069
31,491
35,349
Operating loss
(4,960
)
(521
)
(9,012
)
(7,804
)
Interest expense and other (income) expense
Interest expense
3,959
1,858
7,429
3,332
Other expense
65
129
138
195
Other income
(1,784
)
(36,108
)
(8,103
)
(63,223
)
Total interest expense and other (income) expense, net
2,240
(34,121
)
(536
)
(59,696
)
Net income (loss) before income tax
$
(7,200
)
$
33,601
$
(8,476
)
$
51,892
Income tax (benefit) expense
64
(683
)
119
(1,386
)
Net income (loss)
$
(7,264
)
$
34,284
$
(8,595
)
$
53,278
Weighted average Class A common shares outstanding
Basic
69,703,407
52,259,885
68,382,896
51,530,961
Diluted
136,302,053
135,524,773
136,213,635
135,305,168
Q2 2023 Revenue by Product Line
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
6/30/2023
% Revenue
6/30/2022
% Revenue
% Change
Revenue By Product Line
Additive manufacturing
$3,287
9.5%
$4,410
10.5%
-25.5%
Injection molding
$6,064
17.6%
$7,093
16.9%
-14.5%
CNC machining
$13,240
38.4%
$14,584
34.7%
-9.2%
Precision sheet metal
$10,164
29.5%
$14,751
35.1%
-31.1%
Other revenue
$1,719
5.0%
$1,147
2.7%
49.9%
Total
$34,474
100.0%
$41,985
100.0%
-17.9%
Six Months 2023 Revenue by Product Line
Six Months Ended
($ in thousands)
6/30/2023
% Revenue
6/30/2022
% Revenue
% Change
Revenue By Product Line
Additive manufacturing
$6,875
9.9%
$8,559
10.4%
-19.7%
Injection molding
$10,743
15.5%
$13,908
16.9%
-22.8%
CNC machining
$27,470
39.5%
$27,910
33.8%
-1.6%
Precision sheet metal
$20,547
29.6%
$29,434
35.7%
-30.2%
Other revenue
$3,846
5.5%
$2,715
3.3%
41.7%
Total
$69,481
100.0%
$82,526
100.0%
-15.8%
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Net (loss) income
$
(7,264)
$
34,284
$
(8,595)
$
53,278
Stock compensation
1,239
1,796
2,332
3,926
Inventory step-up amortization
-
-
-
3,241
Restructuring expense
1,406
-
2,056
-
Change in fair value of warrant liability(1)
(400)
(12,500)
(2,180)
(20,600)
Change in fair value of earnout share liabilities(1)
(1,115)
(22,930)
(5,945)
(41,900)
Change in fair value of tax receivable agreement(1)
(250)
(200)
50
(200)
Integration, non-recurring, non-operating, cash, and non-cash costs(2)
715
1,047
1,111
2,951
Adjusted net loss
$
(5,669)
$
1,497
$
(11,171)
$
696
1 Represents the impacts from the change in fair value related to the earnout shares liability, the warrant liability and the tax receivable agreement associated with the business combination completed on December 23, 2021; 2 Represents adjustments for other integration, non-recurring, non-operating, cash, and non-cash costs related primarily to integration costs for acquisitions and severance.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Net income (loss)
$
(7,264)
$
34,284
$
(8,595)
$
53,278
Depreciation and amortization
6,465
5,996
12,543
12,204
Interest expense, net
3,959
1,858
7,429
3,332
Income tax expense (benefit)
64
(378)
119
(1,386)
Stock compensation
1,239
1,796
2,332
3,926
Inventory step-up amortization
-
-
-
3,241
Restructuring expense
1,406
-
2,056
-
Change in fair value of warrant liability(1)
(400)
(12,500)
(2,180)
(20,600)
Change in fair value of earnout shares liability(1)
(1,115)
(22,930)
(5,945)
(41,900)
Change in fair value of tax receivable agreement(1)
(250)
(200)
50
(200)
Integration, non-recurring, non-operating, cash, and non-cash costs(2)
715
1,047
1,111
2,951
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,819
$
8,973
$
8,920
$
14,846
1 Represents the impacts from the change in fair value related to the earnout shares liability, the warrant liability and the tax receivable agreement associated with the business combination completed on December 23, 2021; 2 Represents adjustments for other integration, non-recurring, non-operating, cash, and non-cash costs related primarily to integration costs for acquisitions and severance.
