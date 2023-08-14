Phase 2 Drilling Underway at Knockeen Prospect; Company Engages European Critical Raw Materials & Sustainability Expert to Steward Social License Activity

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2023) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML" or "Global Battery Metals"), an international critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium and battery metal projects, is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing drilling campaign at the Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland.

Key Highlights:

Drilling confirms Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite dike swarm at Knockeen Prospect.

Phase 1 drill holes (DDH-23-1597-01 - DDH-23-1597-04) completed for a total of 656m. Visual analysis of core suggests intervals of lithium mineralization among pegmatite intersections from all four drill holes sent to ALS Laboratories for assaying.

Drilling of Hole Five (DDH-23-1597-05) is currently underway, with GBML announcing its intent to pursue drilling at all 10 permitted drill sites for a total of approximately 2,000m.

Sustainability consultant and critical raw materials policy expert to the European Commission's Directorate-General for Research & Innovation, Niall McManus, has been engaged to help steward Social License program development and stakeholder relations.

Commencement of 'district scale' expanded exploration and prospecting activity across Northern Block licenses at key primary target areas, including Aghavannagh, Sorrel, Tonygarrow, Scurlocks and Knocknaboley.

Drilling Confirms LCT Pegmatite Swarm at Knockeen Prospect

GBML has completed four drill holes (DDH-23-1597-01 - DDH-23-1597-04) for a total of 656m, with drilling now underway at DDH-23-1597-05. Further to the Company's June 7, 2023 Program Update, several drilling adjustments have been applied based on the measured pegmatite dike geometries and orientations which were intersected in the first hole. GBML has succeeded in intersecting multiple dikes within the host granites to reveal a structurally controlled LCT pegmatite system, which importantly includes spodumene pegmatite that continue to be logged, sampled and subsequently dispatched for analysis at ALS Laboratories. See Images 1-2 below.

Michael Murphy, CEO of Global Battery Metals, stated, "We're taking the measured first step to confirm lithium mineralization in Phase 1 completed drill hole intersections with pending assays. Drilling activity, core sampling and subsequent lab analysis will continue for the full ten drill holes as we gain a better understanding for main target zones and depths with every new hole. We will continue to take a disciplined approach - investing in teams, drilling with confidence and securing the results that will allow us to properly assess the full economic potential of Leinster in all its entirety. While we're all excited by our first-mover status and the possibility of supporting district-scale expansion efforts, we're still just scratching the surface of what's possible at Leinster."

The drill program has been approved under the government's detailed "appropriate assessment screening" process for up to 10 drill holes for a total of approximately 2,000m. No drilling has ever been carried out at the Knockeen Prospect previously, and intersecting potential lithium bearing pegmatites among the first four holes drilled would be considered a major technical success for the Company. Prior surface exploration activities identified and confirmed expansive surface boulder trains of lithium pegmatite lithologies in a number of areas across the Company's property, with recent assay results of 66 rock samples analyzed by ALS Laboratories earlier this year returning Li2O% lithium contents ranging up to 3.75 % Li2O / 17,410 ppm Li. The project is being managed on the ground by a technical team experienced in LCT pegmatite systems from exploration contracting company Aurum Global Exploration Services Limited.





Image 1: Spodumene pegmatite in drill core DDH 23-1597-01

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7080/176704_d9601012e4586bc0_001full.jpg





Image 2: Spodumene pegmatite in drill core DDH 23-1597-02

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7080/176704_d9601012e4586bc0_002full.jpg

Leading CRM Sustainability Consultant Engaged for Social License Development

Niall McManus, a sustainability consultant with EarthRoute and critical raw materials policy expert to the European Commission, has been engaged by GBML to help steward stakeholder relations and Social License development efforts related to the Company's advancing interests in the Leinster Lithium Project, global CRM supply chain needs and rising resource nationalism. Located in nearby Kilkenny and listed on Enterprise Ireland Directory of Green Service Providers, Niall brings 25 years of global raw materials value chain and sustainability experience in southern and East Africa, Southeast Asia, North America and Europe. Specialty areas include everything from natural resources, exploration and the circular economy, to sustainable development, senior stakeholder management, EU funding and program evaluation.

GBML recognizes that Social License - typically the acceptance of a forward-thinking minerals exploration company by community stakeholders and the general public to explore for critical raw materials for everyday use in electric vehicles, household appliances and mobile telephones - also extends to earning the respect of additional groups that are demanding stronger engagement and transparency, including ethical investors, international financial institutions and local and national governments. GBML's Directors understand that social license is key to unlocking positive exploration outcomes by following low impact / low sound / low disturbance exploration program best practice for environmental sensitivity.

All mineral exploration activities in Ireland take place under the auspices of the GSRO, a division within the Government Department of the Environment, Communications & Climate Change. Exploration is governed under the framework of both Irish and EU legislation that has been implemented to ensure that the environment is protected during exploratory work. Prospecting license holders must comply with all of the relevant legislation. The Company is pleased to confirm that it adheres to the highest standards of good practice in relation to its ongoing exploration activities having completed a detailed GSRO "Appropriate Assessment" process prior to commencement and which was reviewed, approved and signed off by the appropriate oversight authorities.

District-Scale Exploration & Prospecting Set to Commence Across Key Northern Targets

Located south of Dublin in the counties of Wicklow and South Carlow, the Leinster Lithium Project consists of 16 prospecting license areas situated along strike to the joint Ganfeng Lithium / International Lithium Corporation Blackstairs Lithium Project. The total license holding covers approximately 525 km² along and adjacent to the East Carlow Deformation Zone (ECDZ) and associated splay structures which are now recognized as the major controlling structures to pegmatite emplacement across the region. In addition to the Company's ongoing drill program at Knockeen, a new and focused phase of associated exploration activities is in the advanced stage of planning and due to commence soon. These programs will take place across GBML's Northern License Block will include detailed prospecting and mapping programs that will initially target the five known occurrences of lithium pegmatites discovered by the Company during previous phases of exploration (see Table 1 and Image 3) and will extend out along interpreted structural corridors within the granite and at granite pluton margins with the Lower Paleozoic metasediments and metavolcanics.

SAMPLE Li ppm Li2O % Area \ Target AES63091 11700 2.52 Tonygarrow AES63053 10580 2.28 Sorrel AES63530 10400 2.24 Scurlocks AES63088 9890 2.13 Tonygarrow AES43343 8280 1.78 Aghavannagh AES63089 8200 1.77 Tonygarrow AES34326 7680 1.65 Sorrel AES63090 6470 1.39 Tonygarrow AES63064 5000 1.08 Scurlocks AES43329 4630 1.00 Tonygarrow AES63529 4140 0.89 Scurlocks AES63092 3290 0.71 Tonygarrow AX9021 3030 0.65 Scurlocks AES63094 1470 0.32 Tonygarrow AES63095 1360 0.29 Tonygarrow AES63069 1000 0.22 Tonygarrow AES63096 800 0.17 Tonygarrow AES63097 700 0.15 Tonygarrow AES63542 620 0.13 Knocknaboley AES43370 590 0.13 Tonygarrow AES63537 550 0.12 Sorrel AES63098 540 0.12 Tonygarrow AES49787 480 0.10 Scurlocks AES43363 470 0.10 Sorrel

Table 1: List of analytical results to-date for prospecting on GBML's Northern License Block





Image 3: Northern Block Target Areas showing occurrences of Lithium Pegmatites shown in Table 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7080/176704_d9601012e4586bc0_003full.jpg

Work has also commenced on a detailed remote sensing and structural interpretation of the Leinster Massif along with more detailed interpretations over the licenses held by the Company. This will be conducted by industry specialist consultants Frank Murphy & Associates, helping to further focus the Company's ongoing work programs and identify additional targets for follow-up exploration programs in the coming months.

Competent Person

All scientific and technical information in this announcement has been prepared under the supervision of and reviewed and approved by EurGeol Vaughan Williams, M.Sc., P.Geo., (Principal of Aurum Exploration Services currently providing exploration services to GBML and to LRH Resources Limited ("LRH")), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

The Knockeen Prospect forms part of the Project exploration block, which is operated under an exclusive option and earn-in agreement with Technology Minerals Plc (LSE: TM1), the first listed UK company focused on creating a sustainable circular economy for battery metals, and its wholly owned subsidiary LRH.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Quality Assurance/Quality Control of drill core samples and associated assay results are monitored by GBML through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates at regular intervals.

Core is drilled in HQ core diameter and each 3 metres of core recovered is orientated by the drilling contractor on completion of each run drilled. Drill core is laid out in strong core boxes and transported by Company geologists from the drill rig to GBML's secure logging facility.

Drill core is then logged using an established logging procedure capturing detailed lithological data as well as measuring all structural elements using a Reflex IQ Logger for accurate orientation of all contacts and structures.

The core is marked up for sampling and sawn on site using a diamond core saw. Half core samples are then bagged and secured using plastic cable ties and the samples are then securely transported to ALS Laboratory ("ALS") facilities in County Galway, Republic of Ireland.

Samples are analyzed for lithium as well as multi elemental trace elements using the specific LCT pegmatite analytical suite ME-MS89L offered by ALS.

ALS also performs its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results.

GBML is unaware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on lithium and other metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in four battery metal projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Leinster Lithium Property and drill program currently underway in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the drill-ready Lithium King Property in Utah; (3) an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the La Poile Lithium Project in Newfoundland; and (4) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara Copper Property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).

